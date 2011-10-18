(Updates to close)

* HSI down 4.3 pct, Shanghai Comp down 2.3 pct

* Support lacking after decreased short-selling: traders

* Sinohydro debuts strongly, bucks Shanghai decline

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Hong Kong stocks fell sharply in thin trade on Tuesday, with short-term investors knocking down Chinese financial, property and material stocks and aiming to retrace most of October's gains after a bout of short covering fizzled out.

Support for falling share prices was lacking, as the level of short-selling had dropped significantly following the Hang Seng Index's 16 percent bounce, as of Monday, from a 2-1/2-year low plumbed on Oct 4.

"The problem now is that nobody is willing to buy at current levels...we rallied quite a bit in the past week, the short squeeze that sustained that rally is over for now," said Alex Wong, Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 4.3 percent at 18,076.5 points, holding above a gap that formed when the benchmark rose significantly on Sept. 11 -- between the high on Sept. 10 at about 17,800 and the low of Sept. 11 at about 18,041.

The China Enterprise Index slumped 5.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 2.3 percent to finish at 2,383.5 points after data on Tuesday showed China's third-quarter growth at the slowest pace in two years.

Bucking the broader negative tone on Tuesday was Sinohydro Group , which had built the Three Gorges Dam and made its listing debut in Shanghai. Investors piled into the stock, helping it surge almost 40 percent at one stage.

While market watchers said Sinohydro's performance bodes well for future mega-IPOs, they attributed the magnitude of its gains on the day, which spurred a 30-minute mandatory trading suspension, to speculative money.

GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS HARD HIT

Chinese material, financial and property counters, among the hardest hit by fears of a sharp slowdown in China's economy in the last quarter, led losses on the day in Hong Kong.

Such fears were not undercut by fresh China data which showed that while GDP growth slowed in the third quarter, it remained above 9 percent. To some market-players, the numbers were not strong enough to spawn optimism, and not weak enough to suggest any policy-loosening was imminent. The data prompted some investors bearish on China to liquidate long positions in growth-sensitive sectors.

Steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd , the top beta play among Hang Seng Index components, bled 11.8 percent, while China Overseas Land & Investments Ltd slumped 9.8 percent.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 6.1 percent, almost halving its bounce up from a trough on Oct. 4 to a peak on Oct. 13.

ICBC, considered the healthiest of the "Big Four" Chinese banks partly because of its large deposit base, had less than 1.0 percent of its total turnover on Monday shorted.

In Shanghai, PetroChina Co Ltd , China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and Sinopec Corp were among the top drags on the benchmark, while Anhui Conch Cement lost 5.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)