* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Composite flat
* Weak turnover on both bourses, gains seen capped
* Citic Pacific among top pct gainers after loss yesterday
* CPIC hit by mixed earnings, slowing growth outlook
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares tracked
higher in thin Wednesday morning trade, boosted by strength in
cyclicals that suffered most in the previous session, but gains
could be checked by bearish indicators on the charts.
Losses of more than 21 percent on the Hang Seng Index
last quarter were followed by a 16 percent bounce from the
trough of Oct. 4 in the eight subsequent sessions as investors
took no chances in their bets against China.
The Hang Seng Volatility Index , one of several
indicators of volatility, is currently at about 35, off its peak
value of nearly 52 in August but well off the average value of
about 20 seen for most of 2011 before that.
The euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a U.S. recession have
doomsayers unsurprisingly pricing in another global financial
meltdown. Part of that move involves betting against China,
which for most foreign investors is only possible in Hong Kong
markets.
"Most clients are concerned about whether the market has
bottomed out, but it's quite difficult to make that call because
several sources of uncertainty remain unresolved," said Castor
Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International.
The Hang Seng Index was up 1.25 percent at 18,302.83
at the midday trading break, down from an opening high at
18,400, which is also the bottom end of a gap that opened up
yesterday when the benchmark lost more than 4 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index had crept up 0.06
percent to 2,385.03 by midday, helped by strength in financials
and energy issues after see-sawing between positive and negative
ground in weak morning turnover.
Chinese steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd gained
3.4 percent in Hong Kong. The top beta play among Hang Seng
Index components, Citic Pacific was also among the benchmark's
top percentage gainers after topping losses on Tuesday.
Short-selling interest in the stock reached the highest in
10 sessions on Tuesday, exceeding 40 percent of its total
turnover, another suggestion that investors remain bearish on
the most growth-sensitive sectors with big mainland exposure.
Shorting interest has also remained consistently high over
the last fortnight or so, despite diminishing in the broader
market. In fact, shorting interest in Citic Pacific has
continuously exceeded 10 percent since Aug. 9 this year.
CPIC LOWER AFTER MIXED 9-MONTH EARNINGS
Bucking gains in Hong Kong was China Pacific Insurance
(Group) Co Ltd . It lost 5.5 percent in volume equal to
its 30-day average after its earnings for the first nine months
of 2011 that had a mixed reception. The loss for its Hong
Kong-listed shares on the day have almost halved its rebound an
from Oct. 4 trough.
In Shanghai, CPIC lost 3.4 percent,
underperforming peers and the top drag on the Shanghai Composite
Index.
In a report dated Oct. 19, analysts at Bank of
America-Merrill Lynch zoomed in on the company's book value,
which declined 6.5 percent on market-to-market losses on
investment.
They said that while growth momentum seemed to have slowed,
CPIC was likely to do better than peers in the Chinese insurance
sector. BofA-ML cut its price target by 16 percent to HK$31.00,
while maintaining a buy rating.
