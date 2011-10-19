(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.3 pct, Shanghai Composite flat

* Weak turnover on both bourses, gains seen capped

* Citic Pacific among top pct gainers after loss yesterday

* CPIC hit by mixed earnings, slowing growth outlook

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 19 Hong Kong shares tracked higher in thin Wednesday morning trade, boosted by strength in cyclicals that suffered most in the previous session, but gains could be checked by bearish indicators on the charts.

Losses of more than 21 percent on the Hang Seng Index last quarter were followed by a 16 percent bounce from the trough of Oct. 4 in the eight subsequent sessions as investors took no chances in their bets against China.

The Hang Seng Volatility Index , one of several indicators of volatility, is currently at about 35, off its peak value of nearly 52 in August but well off the average value of about 20 seen for most of 2011 before that.

The euro-zone debt crisis and fears of a U.S. recession have doomsayers unsurprisingly pricing in another global financial meltdown. Part of that move involves betting against China, which for most foreign investors is only possible in Hong Kong markets.

"Most clients are concerned about whether the market has bottomed out, but it's quite difficult to make that call because several sources of uncertainty remain unresolved," said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International.

The Hang Seng Index was up 1.25 percent at 18,302.83 at the midday trading break, down from an opening high at 18,400, which is also the bottom end of a gap that opened up yesterday when the benchmark lost more than 4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index had crept up 0.06 percent to 2,385.03 by midday, helped by strength in financials and energy issues after see-sawing between positive and negative ground in weak morning turnover.

Chinese steel producer Citic Pacific Ltd gained 3.4 percent in Hong Kong. The top beta play among Hang Seng Index components, Citic Pacific was also among the benchmark's top percentage gainers after topping losses on Tuesday.

Short-selling interest in the stock reached the highest in 10 sessions on Tuesday, exceeding 40 percent of its total turnover, another suggestion that investors remain bearish on the most growth-sensitive sectors with big mainland exposure.

Shorting interest has also remained consistently high over the last fortnight or so, despite diminishing in the broader market. In fact, shorting interest in Citic Pacific has continuously exceeded 10 percent since Aug. 9 this year.

CPIC LOWER AFTER MIXED 9-MONTH EARNINGS

Bucking gains in Hong Kong was China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd . It lost 5.5 percent in volume equal to its 30-day average after its earnings for the first nine months of 2011 that had a mixed reception. The loss for its Hong Kong-listed shares on the day have almost halved its rebound an from Oct. 4 trough.

In Shanghai, CPIC lost 3.4 percent, underperforming peers and the top drag on the Shanghai Composite Index.

In a report dated Oct. 19, analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch zoomed in on the company's book value, which declined 6.5 percent on market-to-market losses on investment.

They said that while growth momentum seemed to have slowed, CPIC was likely to do better than peers in the Chinese insurance sector. BofA-ML cut its price target by 16 percent to HK$31.00, while maintaining a buy rating. (Editing by Chris Lewis)