(Updates to close)

* HSI down 2 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.9 pct

* Retail investors moving to HSI-based warrants in HK: trader

* Zijin Mining leads tumble in commodities-related names

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 20 Hong Kong shares lost ground on Thursday, in the lowest turnover in a month, as declining commodity prices and risk-aversion ahead of Sunday's eurozone summit made some investors cut holdings.

In a choppy week that seen the Hang Seng Index on Monday complete a 16 percent bounce from Oct 4 troughs before surrendering a third of those gains by Thursday, stocks that are considered particularly sensitive to slowing growth in China have alternated between market-leading gains and losses.

Low turnover for the past two sessions, along with short-selling hitting a month-low in Hong Kong on Wednesday, suggested that investors were extra risk-adverse ahead of the pivotal eurozone meeting on its debt debacle.

"It's all about Europe right now. After that incredible bounce on the Hang Seng over two weeks, I think there's bound to be pressure to take the chips off the table," said Hong Hao, a global strategist with CICC in Beijing.

In a sign that the appetite for taking on single-stock exposure was low, retail investors were moving towards the warrants market in Hong Kong, with those based on the Hang Seng Index the most actively traded, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Interest in warrants and callable bull/bear contracts (CBBC) hit 42 percent of total turnover on Wednesday, the highest since early 2008, according to traders. One trader said that most of these positions are closed intra-day because the costs of carrying them over are quite high.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng closed down 1.8 percent at 17,983.1 points, holding above near-term support at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its bounce from Oct 4 troughs to its peak on Oct 17, at around 17,854 points.

MATERIALS, ENERGY NAMES HIT HARD

Chinese stocks suffered the brunt of losses on Thursday. The China Enterprise Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares, declined 2.7 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.9 percent at 2,331.4 points to hit a 31-month low.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , the mainland's largest gold miner, slumped 6.6 percent as physical gold prices declined, poised for its fourth straight loss.

Thursday's losses shaved about a third of Zijin Mining's 62 percent bounce from its Oct 4 low to a peak on Oct 13. Its listing in Shanghai lost 3.25 percent to hit its lowest in a year.

Mainland insurers were also hard hit after Chinese local media reported that regulators had made it tougher for insurers to raise funds by issuing subordinated bonds.

PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd lost 10.2 percent, while China Life Insurance Co Ltd declined 6.7 percent, nearing a three-year low. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)