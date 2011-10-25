(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 0.5 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.7 pct

* High levels of warrant buys among HK local investors: trader

* China material stocks see strong gains ahead of Q3 earnings

* Chalco H-shares suspended on alleged unfair pre-earnings disclosure

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 25 Hong Kong shares traded higher at midday on Tuesday, with strength in resources-related names outweighing losses among defensive issues, but gains came in weak turnover, suggesting investors remained cagey.

Several Chinese companies were scheduled to post third-quarter earnings later on Tuesday, which could offer a more details on the extent of the slowdown in growth in the world's second-largest economy.

Turnover is also likely to stay low ahead of a second eurozone leaders meeting on Wednesday, but any real resolution to the bloc's debt debacle could spur fresh buying in riskier assets.

"Everybody's just waiting. After their steep declines recently, stepping back now to pick up cyclical names makes sense, but most longer term investors are holding out for more clarity," said Edward Huang, a strategist with Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.54 percent at 18,873.10 points at midday, below Oct 17 highs around 18,908, which is now seen offering stiff near-term resistance.

Local media has been reporting high levels of interest in warrants based on the benchmark among local retail investors in the past week, which hit 40 percent of turnover on the Hong Kong bourse last Friday.

A Hong Kong-based derivatives trader said speculation remained high in early Tuesday morning trade, with directional flows fairly quiet and local retail investors buying very volatile warrants.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , among a handful of mainland companies expected to post third-quarter earnings after markets close on Tuesday, gained more than 3 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5 percent in Shanghai.

In a report dated Oct 24, CLSA expected Anhui's production and sales volume to have disappointed in the third quarter, downgrading its calendar year earnings and volume forecasts for Anhui by 9 and 2-3 percent respectively.

But it upgraded its rating on Anhui's Hong Kong listing to outperform with a HK$30 target price, citing attractive valuations. It is currently trading at HK$24.45.

Richard Leung, CLSA's analyst for Chinese cement companies, said in another report previewing the sector that he expected a modest recovery in the fourth quarter as builders rush to meet year-end targets.

SHANGHAI GAINS IN HIGHEST MIDDAY TURNOVER IN A WEEK

Strength in material stocks also helped the Shanghai Composite Index post gains of 0.69 percent at midday to 2,386.79 points as midday A-share turnover hit its highest in five sessions.

China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd gained 1 percent, while Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , the mainland's biggest gold miner, gained 1.7 percent.

Jiangxi Copper , also scheduled to post third-quarter earnings when markets close on Tuesday, jumped almost 4 percent in Shanghai and 1.5 percent in Hong Kong.

Trading in Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) shares in Hong Kong was suspended on Tuesday shortly after the start of the morning session on concern the state company had disclosed information ahead of the scheduled release later in the day. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)