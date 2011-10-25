(Updates to close)

* HSI up 1.1 pct, Shanghai Comp 1.7 pct

* Late surge helps HSI break resistance, but turnover weak

* High levels of warrant buys heightening volatility in HK: trader

* Chalco H-shares suspended on alleged unfair pre-earnings disclosure

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 25 Hong Kong shares rose 1.1 percent on Tuesday, boosted by strength in resources-related stocks, although turnover remained low ahead of third-quarter corporate earnings reports.

A late surge helped the Hang Seng Index finish at 18,968.2 points, at the top end of a narrow trading range and surpassing an Oct. 17 peak at about 18,908 that proved stiff resistance most of the day.

Tuesday's narrow trading band and low turnover suggests that investors were cautious with little fresh buying ahead of Wednesday's euro zone leaders summit.

If the session produces a comprehensive resolution to Europe's debt problems, that could spur fresh buying of riskier assets.

From Tuesday's closing point, the gap that opened up between 19,247 and 19,454, lows on Sept 18 and highs on Sept 19, are seen as the next resistance.

The benchmark had rebounded 16 percent during eight sessions from Oct 4 troughs, then last week it surrendered one-third of those gains before regaining some of them this week.

Such volatility has been attributed to the high levels of interest in warrants based on the Hang Seng benchmark among local retail investors, which hit 40 percent of turnover on the Hong Kong bourse on some days last week.

On Tuesday, while volume was low, warrant-based activity remained at a high level.

"High warrant and option activity show people are betting, not investing in the market these days," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl Investment in Hong Kong.

SHANGHAI JUMP IN HIGHEST TURNOVER IN ALMOST TWO WEEKS

Strength in resources also helped the Shanghai Composite Index close up 1.7 percent at 2,409.7, as A-share turnover surged to the highest in almost two weeks.

After lunch on Tuesday, just like the same time on Monday, volume and prices were by buoyed by market chatter that Beijing could cut bank reserve requirements soon.

However, a manager of a Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (QFII) fund, which has a limited quota for foreigners to invest in mainland-listed stocks, said it is unlikely PBOC would make such a move now, with signs of the Chinese economy still relatively positive.

Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , among a handful of mainland companies expected to post third-quarter earnings after markets close on Tuesday, gained 2.7 percent in Shanghai and 3.8 percent in Hong Kong.

In a report dated Oct. 24, CLSA forecast that Anhui's third-quarter production and sales volume would disappoint, downgrading its calendar year earnings by 9 percent and volume forecasts by 2-3 percent.

But CLSA upgraded its rating on Anhui's Hong Kong listing to outperform with a HK$30 target price, citing attractive valuations. The stock closed at HK$24.60 on Tuesday.

Trading in Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) in Hong Kong was suspended on Tuesday on concern that the company had disclosed information ahead of the scheduled release of earnings results later in the day.