(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.7 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.4 pct

* EU deal lifts turnover slightly, but investors still cautious: analyst

* China Citic Bank up strongly in HK after earnings surprise

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Oct 27 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, boosted by strength in mainland names, with fears of a hard landing in the Chinese economy dissipating further after euro zone leaders struck a deal to resolve the region's lingering debt crisis.

This debt debacle and fears of a recession in the United States had investors pricing in another financial crisis in the last quarter and betting heavily on a meltdown in the Chinese economy, precipitating the worst quarter in a decade for the Hang Seng Index .

Chinese infrastructure and property stocks, among the worst hit, led gains on Thursday, with the eurozone deal the latest in a string of developments that suggested the sell-off has been overdone.

"Investors are still a little shaky. They are only slowly coming back into the market, but this could accelerate when more details on the euro deal surface later," said Kiu Ho, Kingsway Group's assistant vice-president of institutional sales.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.7 percent at 19,399 points at the lunch break, aided largely by the outperformance of shares of companies listed in Hong Kong, or H-shares, with the China Enterprise Index up 3.4 percent.

Midday turnover on the Hong Kong bourse was at its highest in a fortnight. Thursday's gains so far helped the Hang Seng benchmark almost scale the gap that opened up between 19,247 and 19,454, the lows on Sept 18 and highs on Sept 19 respectively.

Railway-related stocks outperformed, extending their recent recovery, with China Railway Group Ltd surging more than 14 percent and China Rail Construction Group up more than 9 percent in volumes exceeding thrice its 30-day average at midday.

The sector has been steadily regaining its footing since mid-October after a series of policy measures aimed at injecting liquidity and reactivating investment in an industry dogged by accidents and even a sagging property sector, whose fortunes are key to the continued expansion of rail lines.

China Overseas Land & Investments and China Resources Land were the top two percentage gainers among Hang Seng Index components, climbing 9 and 11 percent respectively.

SHANGHAI GAINS TEMPERED BY PROFIT TAKING IN MATERIALS

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.4 percent at 2,436.8 points at midday in average turnover, led by strength in utilities and energy names as investors took profits on material-related issues after a recent surge.

Datang Power gained 3.5 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd were the top boosts to the Shanghai benchmark.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , the mainland's biggest gold miner, lost more than 1 percent after gains of more than 11 percent in the first three sessions of the week on higher commodity prices and expectations of policy easing this quarter.

Strength in financials also supported, with Bank of Communications (BoCom) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rising in both Shanghai and Hong Kong ahead of third-quarter earnings announcements later on Thursday.

China Citic Bank Corp Ltd was flat in Shanghai but hit its highest in Hong Kong in about two months, jumping more than 5 percent in midday volume that has already exceeded twice its 30-day average.

Better-than-expected third quarter earnings late on Wednesday prompted several brokerages to upgrade or consider upgrades to their forecasts for the H-share listing of the mid-sized Chinese bank.

Given its exposure to small- and mid-sized enterprises, China Citic Bank is also likely to benefit from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's pledge to "fine tune" tough monetary policy to maintain appropriate credit growth. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)