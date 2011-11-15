(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.1 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.1 pct

* CCB reverses early losses after BofA H-share stake sale

* Chart indicators suggest further downside in choppy trade for CCB

* Autos extend gains in Shanghai

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Nov 15 Hong Kong shares slid on Tuesday, dragged by financial and property stocks as investor appetite stayed weak after Italy paid a record euro-era high to sell five-year bonds as euro zone bond yields also spiked.

Turnover at midday surged to its highest since October 28, but China Construction Bank (CCB) accounted for the bulk after Bank of America Corp sold off most of its remaining stake in CCB to boost capital levels.

CCB reversed early losses to gain 0.5 percent by midday, but chart indicators suggest choppy trading and more downside pressure for the Hong Kong listing of China's second-largest bank in the near term.

CCB has lost more than 20 percent in 2011 to date, suffering the brunt of a selloff in the third quarter as investors priced in a hard landing in the Chinese economy and the bank's exposure to bad debts in the mainland.

"This Bank of America news has been circulating for some time now. It's more to do with Bank of America than CCB, although several overhangs still remain," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong International Securities.

On Tuesday, CCB was one of only six Hang Seng Index components to see gains at midday. Both the benchmark and the China Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent. The Hang Seng finished at 19,295.5 points.

New World Developments Co Ltd was the top percentage loser among Hang Seng Index components, shedding 3.7 percent in midday volume almost twice its 30-day average.

SHANGHAI EDGES LOWER ON PROFIT TAKING

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.1 percent to 2,527.5 points at the midday trading break, with weakness in financials suggesting investors were taking profits after recent gains.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China were among the benchmark's biggest drags, losing 0.5 and 0.7 percent respectively. ICBC has risen almost 3 percent over the previous three sessions.

The Shanghai Utility subindex gained about 0.3 percent at midday, lifted by Datang Power which gained about 4.6 percent.

Auto stocks continued to power ahead after mainland local media reported on Monday that Beijing is pushing ahead with efforts to encourage the development of electric vehicles.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD Co Ltd was up more than 5 percent in midday volume that was more than twice its 30-day average after gaining a maximum 10 percent on Monday. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)