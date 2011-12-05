(Refiles to remove extraneous word in second paragraph)
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG Dec 5 Hong Kong shares inched
up in thin Monday trade, boosted by strength in the Chinese
financial and energy sectors with some investors betting on more
easing measures by Beijing after fresh data pointed to a cooling
economy in need of policy support.
A survey on Monday showed the China services sector grew in
November at its slowest in three months, after data last week
that showed the factory sector shrank in November in the face of
weakening demand at home and abroad.
Beijing preceded the manufacturing data release last
Thursday with its first cut in reserve requirements for
commercial lenders in three years late on Wednesday, spurring
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong to their best day in nearly
three years.
"Many people were caught out by the sharp spike last
Thursday and are trying to avoid that by positioning themselves
gradually now in the higher quality, low valuation Chinese
stocks," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at
Tanrich Securities.
On Monday, the Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 percent to
finish at 19,114.8 points at midday, with China Construction
Bank (CCB) and China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd
among its top boosts.
CCB, which gained 0.9 percent, is currently trading at 6.4
times its forward 12-month earnings, a 48 percent discount from
its 10-year median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Gains of almost 19 percent this quarter to date have lifted
its valuation from all-time lows after it lost 25.7 percent in a
third quarter sell-off on escalating fears of a hard landing in
China.
SHANGHAI EXTENDS UNDERPERFORMANCE
Strength in financials helped limit losses on the Shanghai
Composite Index as it closed down 0.6 percent at 2,345.8
points at midday, extending its underperformance compared to
Asian peers.
The latest economic data did little to assuage investors'
skepticism about the economy with industrials and material
stocks -- seen more sensitive to economic growth -- among the
top drags.
Anhui Conch Cement was 1.7 percent weaker. Sany
Heavy Industries Co Ltd lost 2.3 percent to sink to
its lowest in more than a year.
But gains in beaten down financial stocks helped cap losses.
Beijing's first cut in reserve requirements is perceived by
segments of the market as intended to help commercial banks meet
their annual lending quota.
Financial stocks accounted for eight of the top 10 boosts to
the Shanghai benchmark, with mid-sized China Merchants Bank
and China Minsheng Bank each gaining
over 1 percent.
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)