(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng Index up 0.7 pct, Shanghai Composite down 1.2
pct
* Turnover on both bourses slump, half of last Thursday's
surge
* Chinese financials strong, value seen
* Want Want makes strong debut as HSI component
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 5 Hong Kong shares rose 0.7
percent on Monday, lifted by strength in Chinese financial and
energy stocks as investors bet on further policy easing by
Beijing after fresh data pointed to a quickly cooling economy.
China's services sector grew in November at the slowest in
three months, a survey showed on Monday, following data last
week that indicated the mainland's factory activity shrank for
the first time in almost three years.
The benchmark Hang Seng Index closed at 19,179.7
points, with banks and Chinese coal producers among the top
gainers, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down
1.2 percent at 2,333.2 points.
"There's less pessimism now, but it still remains quite
difficult. There were quite a few who were caught out by the
magnitude of the spike up last Thursday, and they would be eager
not to miss the next leg up," said Edward Huang, a strategist
with Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong.
The mainland's top coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co
Ltd, rose 3.1 percent, while China Construction Bank
(CCB) advanced 0.7 percent.
CCB is currently trading at just 6.4 times its forward
12-month earnings, a 48 percent discount from its 10-year
median, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Gains of almost 19 percent this quarter to date have lifted
its valuation from all-time lows after it lost 26 percent in a
third quarter sell-off on escalating fears of a hard landing in
China.
Want Want China Holdings Ltd and Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holdings Holding Corp made contrasting debuts
as Hang Seng Index components.
Volume in both stocks were about twice their respective
30-day averages, but Want Want closed at an all-time high after
gaining 3.1 percent, while Tingyi lost 1.8 percent.
But turnover on the Hong Kong bourse slumped to its worst in
five sessions, totalling only about half of last Thursday's,
when shares surged after Beijing cut reserve requirements for
its commercial banks for the first time in three years.
SHANGHAI DOWN, TURNOVER WEAK
Shanghai's main benchmark index extended its
underperformance relative to Asian peers after the latest
economic data added to investors' scepticism about the economy.
Turnover slumped to its lowest in a week, with industrials
and material names -- sectors seen more sensitive to economic
growth -- among the top drags on the Shanghai benchmark.
Sany Heavy Industries Co Ltd lost 3.2 percent to
sink to its lowest since October 2010, while Anhui Conch Cement
slipped 2.4 percent.
But strength in financials helped limit losses on the day.
Beijing's first cut in reserve requirements was perceived by
segments of the market as intended to help commercial banks meet
their annual lending quota.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC),
the mainland's biggest lender, gained 0.7 percent. It was the
Shanghai benchmark's top boost, leading a slew of seven
financial names among the top 10.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)