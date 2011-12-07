(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.9 pct, Shanghai index inches up 0.1 pct
* Financials lead gainers, but turnover weak
* Investors watching Europe, China inflation data
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 7 Hong Kong shares inched
higher on Wednesday but stayed in a narrow range, with weak
turnover and strength in defensive names pointing to lingering
investor caution ahead of a pivotal euro zone leaders' summit
later this week.
Gains were led by financial and property stocks, which were
the top laggards in the session before. The mainland's top
insurer, China Life Insurance, gained 3.9 percent
after having lost nearly 1 percent on Tuesday.
Analysts said investors were awaiting the outcome of a
two-day euro zone summit starting on Thursday, along with China
inflation data on Friday. The Hang Seng Index has been stuck in
a narrow range since last Thursday, and those two developments
could set a new direction for trading.
Turnover has been sluggish on the Hong Kong stock exchange
amid a lack of conviction about the market direction at the end
of a what has been a difficult year for most fund managers.
Trading of warrants and callable bull/bear contracts have taken
up a large share of trading volumes.
"It's been a very derivative-driven market, accounting for
about 40 to 45 percent of turnover. Short term investors are
trying to grab every small magnitude of change," said Alex Wong,
Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.9
percent at 19,117.5 points at midday, near the top end of the
benchmark's 370-point range during the last four sessions,
possibly extending into a fifth.
The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), was its top gainer, rising 2.1 percent.
It is trading at 6.1 times forward 12-month earnings, a 45
percent discount from its 10-year median.
While these cheap valuations have not persuaded investors
for most of this year, that has started to change after
Beijing's cut in reserve requirements for commercial lenders
last week, the first in three years.
Officials have described the move as a "fine-tuning" of
current policy rather than a shift to an easier monetary stance.
Some investors remained focused on safety in more defensive
sectors despite their relatively higher valuations.
CLP Holdings Ltd gained 1.4 percent. It is trading
at 14.4 times forward 12-month earnings, 16 percent higher than
its 10-year median.
SHANGHAI POISED TO SNAP 3-DAY LOSING STREAK
Scepticism has also hit mainland markets, with the Shanghai
Composite Index having lost its gains from last Thursday
in steadily declining turnover.
On Wednesday, it inched up 0.1 percent at 2,328.1 points at
midday, with China's top two insurers leading gains as A-share
turnover slumped to a low for the year.
China Life gained 1 percent, while its small
rival Ping An Insurance saw a 1.6 percent uptick.
China Merchants Bank was up about 1 percent, topping
a bunch of mid-sized banks among the top benchmark boosts.
Although the Shanghai Composite could snap a four-day losing
streak, the outlook remains clouded, with local media reports on
Wednesday suggesting issues relating to bad debts remain a
concern.
Banks' non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in China's eastern
city of Wenzhou worsened in October, as the entrepreneurial hub
remained vulnerable to the persistent credit crunch, the
official China Securities Journal reported on
Wednesday.
