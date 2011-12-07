(Updates to close)
* HSI up 1.6 pct, Shanghai up 0.3 pct
* Financials lead gains, but turnover sluggish
* Derivatives dominate weak HK trade: fund manager
* A-share weakness could affect H-shares: trader
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 7 Hong Kong shares gained
1.6 percent on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index closing at
the highest in three weeks, but weak turnover and strength in
defensive names pointed to lingering caution ahead of a euro
zone summit later this week.
Financial stocks, which were among the top laggards on
Tuesday, were particularly strong. The mainland's top insurer,
China Life Insurance, gained 4.3 percent, while HSBC
Holdings Plc was up 1.9 percent.
Turnover has been sluggish with warrants and callable
bull/bear contracts accounting for a large percentage of
volumes.
"It's been a very derivative-driven market, accounting for
about 40 to 45 percent of turnover. Short term investors are
trying to grab every small magnitude of change," said Alex Wong,
Ample Finance Group's director of asset management.
On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index closed at 19,240.6
points, breaking above a 370-point range that the benchmark had
traded in over the past four sessions. Chinese shares listed in
Hong Kong were relative outperformers, with the China
Enterprises Index up 2.2 percent.
The mainland's top lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (ICBC), was among the top boosts to the Hang
Seng Index, rising 2.9 percent. It is trading at 6.1 times
forward 12-month earnings, a 45 percent discount from its
10-year median.
While cheap valuations have not attracted investors for most
of this year, that has started to change after Beijing's cut in
reserve requirements for commercial lenders last week, its first
in three years.
Officials have described the move as a "fine-tuning" of
current policy rather than a shift to an easier monetary stance,
leading some investors to remain focused on safety in more
defensive sectors despite their relatively higher valuations.
Power-generation company CLP Holdings Ltd gained
0.8 percent. It is trading at 14.4 times forward 12-month
earnings, 16 percent above its 10-year median.
A wave of stock offerings that could raise as much as $7.61
billion is set to hit Hong Kong in coming days. The heavy rush
to sell shows that companies worry that market conditions could
get worse in 2012, especially if Europe's debt woes are not
contained.
A-SHARE TURNOVER SLUMPS TO FRESH 2011 LOW
Scepticism that China's reserve-rate cut represents real
monetary easing has also hit mainland markets, with the Shanghai
Composite Index having lost its gains since last
Thursday in steadily declining turnover.
On Wednesday though, the Shanghai benchmark snapped a
three-day losing streak, as strength in financials helped it
finish up 0.3 percent at 2,332.7 points, with A-share turnover
slumping to a fresh 2011 low.
Shares of China's top two insurers were among the
benchmark's leading boosts. China Life gained 0.8
percent, while its small rival Ping An Insurance was
up 3 percent.
With the performance of the mainland stock market tied to
liquidity, recent bearishness can be attributed to hot money
flowing out of China, a trader at an American brokerage in Hong
Kong said.
While the hiked reserve requirements throughout 2011 helped
sterilize forex inflows, last week's cut is keeping pace with
liquidity withdrawals, the same trader said, warning that
weakness in onshore markets could soon spill over to Chinese
shares listed in Hong Kong.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)