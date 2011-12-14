(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.5 pct, Shanghai Comp off 0.9 pct
* Shanghai breaks below long-term chart support
* Weak turnover seen extending into 2012
* IPOs to weigh on Shanghai market-analyst
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Dec 14 Hong Kong shares
declined for the fifth straight session on Wednesday, falling
0.5 percent in weak turnover that is expected to persist in the
final weeks of 2011 with most long funds seen as done trading
for the year.
The Shanghai Composite Index also dropped for a
fifth day in a row, shedding 0.9 percent to end below a
long-term chart support level and at another 33-month low.
Losses in Shanghai accelerated in the afternoon after a key
economic meeting of China's leaders doused any flickering hopes
for imminent monetary policy easing to support the slowing
economy. The meeting broadly endorsed a decision by leaders last
week to avoid big policy changes.
Strength in Hong Kong utilities pointed to caution, with an
uncertain outlook for the Chinese economy and the euro zone debt
crisis likely to keep investors wary of risk going into the new
year.
"Nobody quite knows how bad it will get early next year, so
in such uncertainty, investors are understandably looking for
safety," said Linus Yip, an equity strategist with First
Shanghai Securities in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng Index ended at 18,354.4 points, while
the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland firms
listed in Hong Kong ended down 0.7 percent at 9,888.15 points.
Turnover on the Hong Kong bourse slumped to the lowest in 12
sessions, with warrant activity and short selling accounting for
42 and 6 percent at midday respectively, but losses among top
beta names came in relatively stronger volume.
Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd slipped 3.9
percent in volume that exceeded its 30-day average after
reporting a sharp drop in November sales.
The Chinese developer, whose Hong Kong listing is down 22.5
percent this year, also announced that it had stopped acquiring
land, believing sales would remain slow into the second quarter
of 2012.
Helping limit losses in Hong Kong on the day were utilities.
Power Assets rose 1.6 percent, bringing its gains in
the year to more than 17 percent, compared to the 20.3 percent
fall for the Hang Seng Index.
Power Assets is now trading at 13.1 times forward 12-month
earnings, 12.8 percent more than its historical median,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. This suggests that
investors were willing to pay a premium for safety in volatile
market conditions.
Underscoring the adverse conditions, China Polymetallic
Mining Ltd slumped badly on its market debut. Its
shares, sold in the IPO at HK$2.22, first traded at HK$2.20 and
closed 38 percent lower, at HK$1.35. The day's other debutant,
Baoxin Auto Group Ltd fared comparatively better,
sliding 7.4 percent in first-day trading.
On the gray market, traders said New China Life Insurance
and Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd,
scheduled to make their listing debuts on Thursday, were down
about 15 and 6 percent compared with their respective issue
prices.
SHANGHAI DOWN, MORE DOWNSIDE SEEN
Shanghai's close at 2,228.5, below chart support seen
between 2,245 and 2,260 points, plunging the benchmark further
into oversold conditions on the charts.
Shares of industrial and resources-related companies,
generally seen as more sensitive to economic growth, led losses.
The Shanghai materials sub-index dropped 2 percent and
a similar gauge for energy declined 1.4 percent.
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec), seen
as the most sensitive to global oil prices among the three
Chinese oil giants, was among the Shanghai benchmark's top
drags, tracking lower global oil prices with a 0.8 percent
decline.
"Things could get worse as we go into the Lunar New Year
period at the end of January. The rush of new IPOs is going to
compound the lack of support from low turnover," said Qian
Qimin, co-director of research at Shenyin Wanguo Securities in
Shanghai.
Qian said new listings would further strain money supply in
the mainland financial system, which is seen staying squeezed
given Beijing's commitment to a "prudent" monetary policy.
New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the mainland's
third-largest life insurer, is expected to make its listing
debut on Friday after pricing its $1.9 billion dual Hong
Kong-Shanghai IPO at the low end of expectations.
Mainland media reported that the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) may introduce a rule that allows only banks
with at least 100 billion yuan ($15.7 billion) in assets to get
listed.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)