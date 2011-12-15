(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.9 pct, Shanghai Comp down 1.1 pct

* Resources-related stocks bleed as turnover spikes

* Chow Tai Fook, New China Life Insurance HK debuts disappoint

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 15 Hong Kong and China shares slid on Thursday, both poised for a sixth straight loss as resources-related stocks took a beating after a broad physical commodities selloff overnight deepened lingering risk aversion in global markets.

In a bearish sign, shares of Chinese oil and other resources companies were among the worst performers. Turnover on both the Hong Kong and Shanghai bourses picked up, reaching the highest levels at midday since December 1.

Euro zone gloom was compounded after a preliminary survey purchasing managers' survey showed China's factory output shrank again in December, entrenching expectations that manufacturers are struggling with waning global demand and tight credit conditions.

"Risk reduction has been a theme with investors looking to cut losses on the year and ahead of a choppy 2012, but losses today were compounded by the drop in physical commodities markets," said Larry Jiang, chief investment strategist at Guotai Junan International Securities in Hong Kong.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.9 percent at 18,014.7 points at midday. The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland firms listed in Hong Kong was a relative underperformer, losing 2.4 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 1.1 percent at 2,203.8 points, breaking below yet another chart support at 2,210, the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from 2005 lows to 2007 peaks.

China Life Insurance, the mainland's biggest life insurer and seen as a barometer of the mainland A-share stock market, was Shanghai's top drag, losing 4.2 percent. The Shanghai Comp is down almost 5 percent this week to date.

RESOURCES SLUMP, RISK AVERSION SPIKES

In Hong Kong, Chinese oil giant PetroChina lost 3.5 percent in volume that already exceeded its 30-day average at midday. It was the top drag on the Hang Seng Index behind CNOOC Ltd, which lost 4.2 percent.

Oil prices tumbled more than 4 percent on Wednesday, the biggest drop in over two months on a commodities selloff as investors cut risk following a spike in Italian borrowing costs.

China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp was down 1.5 percent after China Gas Holdings rejected its joint takeover bid with ENN Energy. Shares of ENN slumped 7.6 percent in strong volumes.

PetroChina was also among the top drags on the Shanghai Composite, down 0.9 percent. Zijin Mining Group , China's largest gold miner, lost 4.5 percent in Shanghai and 4.2 percent in Hong Kong in strong volumes.

Underscoring the level of risk aversion, two of Hong Kong's biggest recent initial public offerings slumped in their trading debuts on Thursday after unfavourable performances on the gray market the day before.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer, and New China Life Insurance both fell about 9 percent after the two companies raised a combined $3.9 billion.

The two companies were among a rash of issuers aiming to get deals done before the end of the year after the European debt crisis virtually closed the Hong Kong IPO market in the second half.

New China Life Insurance, the mainland's third-largest life insurer, will make its Shanghai listing debut on Friday.

(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)