(Update to midday)

* HSI down 2.5 pct, Shanghai Composite down 2.6 pct

* Friday's gains evaporates in weak turnover

* Kim Jong-il's death to affect mainland markets more - trader

* Chinese property under pressure

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 19 Hong Kong and China shares fell on Monday morning, with losses in riskier sectors mildly accelerating after news that North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had died, adding to caution in already-weak markets.

Turnover at midday was lackluster on both bourses, with benchmark indexes starting the week lower and giving up gains posted on Friday that came on speculation that Beijing could intervene in some form to boost markets.

The Hang Seng Index was down 2.5 percent at 17,833.4 points at the midday trading break, while the China Enterprises Index of top mainland companies listed in Hong Kong declined 3.1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.6 percent at 2,167.7 points, the lowest intraday level since March 2009. The broader CSI 300 Index, which also tracks some stocks listed in Shenzhen, fell 2.7 percent.

"There was a reaction after news of Kim Jong-il's death broke, but the markets are holding quite steady, with investors watching what's going to happen next," said Jackson Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities. "Mainland markets should be more affected than Hong Kong, but it's safe to say this adds another layer of complication to already weak sentiment."

Chinese property and financial counters, which led gains on Friday largely on a bout of short-covering, were the leading percentage losers on Monday.

Data over the weekend showed that China's November housing prices increased at the slowest rate in the year to date while housing inflation hit the lowest as tightening efforts took affect.

In Hong Kong, Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd slide 6.1 percent after surging 8 percent on Friday, while mid-sized Chinese insurer PICC Property & Casualty Co Ltd slumped 6.4 percent in relatively strong volume.

Cosco Pacific Ltd was the top loser among Hang Seng Index components, declining 6.2 percent to the lowest in more than two months in relatively strong volume. It is currently down more than 38 percent this year.

SHANGHAI GIVES UP FRIDAY'S GAINS, MORE WEAKNESS AHEAD

In the mainland, energy and materials plays were the top drags. The Shanghai energy sub-index was down 3.4 percent, while the materials sub-index lost 3.7 percent.

PetroChina Co Ltd was the top drag on the Shanghai Composite, slipping 2.6 percent, while Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco) slumped 6.6 percent.

Chinese insurers, seen as barometers of the mainland A-share market given their large investments, were also among the leading drags on the Shanghai benchmark with more weakness seen as the capital flight from China looks to extend in the near term.

Data on Monday showed China recorded a second month of capital outflows in four years in November as a slowing domestic economy and mounting global uncertainties led some investors to withdraw speculative funds.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd declined 5.2 percent, while Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd was down 2.6 percent.

Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd slumped by the daily maximum of 10 percent, poised to drop for an eighth straight session, to the lowest since September 2010. It had resumed trading on Dec. 8 after an eight-day suspension.

Local media reported that securities regulators could launch an investigation into insider trading relating to the free fall in Chongqing Brewery's share price after the company reported on Dec. 5 that its 13-year effort to produce a Hepatitis B vaccine failed in clinical trials. (Editing by Chris Lewis)