(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.6 pct, Shanghai Comp inch up 0.2 pct

* Turnover on both bourses stay weak

* Resources-related stocks jump on higher commod prices

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, Dec 21 Hong Kong and China shares gained on Wednesday, lifted by strength in resources-related stocks tracking higher physical commodities prices as global market sentiment improved after upbeat U.S. and German data and strong demand for Spanish debt.

But gains came in weak turnover with strength in energy and material sectors seen short lived, as slowing growth in China crimps physical demand and with a lasting solution to Europe's debt crisis still elusive.

"I would not be too big on materials. Going into the first quarter of 2012, there's no reason to move away from a defensive position with physical base metals prices likely to stay weak," said Castor Pang, Core Pacific-Yamaichi Securities' head of research.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.6 percent at 18,368.7 points at midday, with Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares, relative outperformers. The China Enterprises Index gained 2.1 percent.

The biggest percentage rise in oil prices since October led to strong gains for PetroChina Co Ltd, up 3.4 percent and among the leading lights among Hang Seng Index components.

The mainland's top coal producer, China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was the top percentage gainer among benchmark components, gaining 3.5 percent.

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped 3.4 percent but is still down more than 52 percent in 2011 to date, making it among the worst performers in Hong Kong.

Improved sentiment also led to bigger gains in stocks with higher beta values. Evergrande Real Estate jumped 3.7 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment gained 3.5 percent.

SHANGHAI INCHES UP, STILL FRAGILE

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.2 percent higher at 2,221.1 points at the midday break, finishing at the low end of the trading range but inching up further from 33-month intra-day lows set on Monday.

After tumbling almost 4 percent last week and plunging into the most oversold conditions on the charts in almost a month, the Shanghai benchmark could be range-bound in the near term, with firm support seen at 2,200.

This is the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement of its rise from its 2005 low to 2007 peak and a level it now looks poised to finish above for four straight sessions.

Chinese insurers and brokerages, seen as proxies of the health of the A-share market, saw some support after mainland media reported that the country's National Security Fund (NSSF) has placed 10 billion yuan with funds focused on Chinese stocks last Friday.

China Life Insurance was the Shanghai Composite's top boost, gaining 1.9 percent. It is down almost 21 percent in 2011 to date, which is similar to the magnitude of loss on the Shanghai benchmark over the same time period.

The Shanghai A-share listings of China Shenhua and PetroChina were also among the top boosts to the Shanghai benchmark, gaining 1 and 0.2 percent respectively. (Editing by XXX)