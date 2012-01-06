(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1.2 pct, up 0.9 pct this week
* Shanghai Comp up 0.7 pct, down 1.6 pct this week
* Cement stocks slump after Fitch warning, tax rumors
* Chinese oil stocks surge after tax cut
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, Jan 6 Shanghai shares rose on
Friday but posted their ninth-straight weekly loss on concerns
about China's cooling economy, while Hong Kong stocks fell more
than 1 percent and looked set for further losses as traders eyed
Europe's festering debt crisis.
"There were some rumors in the mainland about a cut in
reserve requirements this weekend, but even if it were true, the
cut would only serve to increase short-term liquidity before the
Chinese New Year," said Alan Lam, Julius Baer's Greater China
equity analyst.
Tight money supply conditions in China prompted the
country's central bank to suspend bill sales until after the end
of the Lunar New Year in late January and would also conduct
reverse repo business to help inject money into the market if
necessary.
The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.2 percent at
18,593.06 points, while the China Enterprises Index lost
1.5 percent. On the week, they eked out gains of 0.9 and 0.5
percent, respectively, largely due to strength in Chinese oil
stocks as worries about Iranian supplies sent crude prices
higher.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended 0.7 percent
higher at 2,163.39 after briefing testing 2,133 in early
afternoon trade, but gains came in weak turnover.
The index lost 1.6 percent on the week, putting it on track
for its longest weekly losing streak since August-September
2008, and plumbed 34-month lows.
Weakness in shares of small- and medium-sized companies has
dragged on the broader market, with the CSI 500 Index,
a gauge of the sector, down 5.5 percent this week.
"Small caps are subject to more speculation, so when
sentiment is as adverse as it is right now in a market devoid of
macro direction, they will be hit hardest," Wang Aochao, UOB Kay
Hian's Shanghai-based head of research told Reuters.
"China's economic data have largely been okay, which is
actually hurting markets more than bad data because the data
isn't bad enough to warrant any policy moves to support
(growth)," Wang added.
China is scheduled to report a slew of economic data for
December over the next fortnight, including trade, money supply
and loan growth next week that could give investors more clarity
on the slowdown in the world's second-largest
economy.
Strength in Chinese oil majors helped reverse early losses
in Shanghai on Friday after Beijing reportedly raised the
threshold for windfall tax on crude oil production, effectively
cutting tax payments by the country's oil
producers.
PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) were among the top boosts to the
Shanghai benchmark, up 1.6 and 0.8 percent.
This week, PetroChina and Sinopec gained 2.3 and 4.2 percent
respectively, also partly on higher oil prices spurred by fears
of disruptions from Iran.
CEMENT DRAGS HONG KONG LOWER
In Hong Kong, Chinese oil stocks also saw strong gains,
bucking broader weakness. PetroChina Co Ltd gained 2.3
percent, CNOOC Ltd rose 3 percent, and China Petroleum
& Chemical Corp (Sinopec) firmed 1.9 percent.
For the week, CNOOC gained 13.7 percent, PetroChina 9.6
percent and Sinopec 7.7 percent.
In a note on Friday, Citi analysts replaced Sinopec with
PetroChina as their top pick among the three Chinese oil majors,
citing the former's higher sensitivity to the tax cut and
Sinopec's recent outperformance.
Chinese cement issues, however, suffered steep losses after
ratings agency Fitch warned that oversupply could further crimp
cement prices in the mainland this year.
The sector was also hit by market talk that Beijing may levy
a carbon tax on cement producers by 2013. Anhui Conch Cement Co
Ltd tumbled 5 percent, while China National Building
Material Co Ltd slumped 5.8 percent in almost three
times its 30-day average volume.
The Hang Seng Index finished near the bottom of its trading
range on Friday, coming off its 50-day moving average, seen at
about 18,807.
Traders said the benchmark is likely to dip below 18,500 in
the near term, but do not expect a sharp selloff, arguing that
most speculative money has left the territory.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)