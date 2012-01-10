(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.6 pct, Shanghai Comp up 1.5 pct
* Weak China trade data boosts policy easing hopes
* Share buybacks boost Sinopec, Shenhua Energy, China Unicom
* Turnover spikes on both bourses
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 10 China shares rose on
Tuesday, with gains accelerating mildly after
weaker-than-expected China trade data boosted hopes that Beijing
would relax monetary policy to contain a slowdown in the world's
second largest economy.
China's exports and imports grew at their slowest pace in
more than two years in December as foreign and domestic demand
ebbed, data on Tuesday showed. This follows Sunday's
stronger-than-expected December loan growth and money supply
data.
"2,300 is going to be key on the Shanghai Composite. The
positive news flow out of China is supporting H-shares, but it's
largely short term buying for now," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities in Hong
Kong.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 1.7 percent
at 2,259.9 points in midday A-share turnover that topped
one-month highs set on Monday, but gains are seen limited at
2,300, a level that served as strong support in October last
year.
This follows its best daily gain in three months on Monday
after state-owned parent groups moved to increase their stakes
in the mainland listings of United Network Communications (China
Unicom), China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd and
China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
.
On Tuesday, these three stocks were among the top boosts in
Shanghai, gaining 3.7, 2.3 and 0.4 percent respectively. Chinese
insurers, often seen as barometers of the mainland markets given
their large investments, were also strong.
Investors were also cheered by comments from China's top
stock market regulator, who vowed to press on with reforms to
clean up initial public offerings and delistings and encourage
bond issuances so investors get better deals, the official
Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.
This follows mainland media reports on Monday that the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to
cool speculation on initial public offerings, including allowing
institutional investors buy more IPO shares.
The Shanghai benchmark ranked among the worst performing in
Asia in the last two years, slumping 14.3 and 21.7 percent in
2010 and 2011 respectively as Beijing progressively tightened
monetary policy to contain surging inflation.
A-SHARE STRENGTH BOOSTS H-SHARES
Strength in mainland markets supported Hong Kong, with the
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
the territory jumping 1.5 percent, helping the broader Hang Seng
Index finish up 0.6 percent at midday. Midday turnover
soared to its highest in more than three weeks.
China banks were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, with
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and
China Construction Bank (CCB) gaining 1.5 and 1.3
percent respectively.
Sinopec and Shenhua Energy also saw
gains in their Hong Kong listings, up 1.5 and 1.2 percent
respectively.
China Unicom was down 1.8 percent, but was among
the top performers among Hang Seng Index components in 2011,
gaining almost 50 percent as investors sought the relative
safety of its revenue growth in a volatile market.
Esprit Holdings Ltd saw the top percentage gain
among Hang Seng Index components, rising by as much as 11
percent in early trade to its highest in five weeks after the
Europe focused fashion group announced a new appointment,
boosting hopes that the company was on track for a
turnaround.
