(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.7 pct, Shanghai Comp up 2.7 pct
* Weak China trade data boosts policy easing hopes
* Shanghai ends just shy of 2,300, turnover spikes
* Share buybacks boost Sinopec, Shenhua Energy, China Unicom
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 10 Weaker-than-expected
Chinese trade data on Tuesday accelerated share-price gains in
Shanghai and Hong Kong by boosting hopes that Beijing will relax
monetary policy to counter a slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.7 percent
at 2,285.7 points, just shy of the 2,300 mark seen as near-term
resistance.
Gains in Shanghai, which rose for a third straight day and
reached its highest level since Dec. 13, supported shares in
Hong Kong. The China Enterprises Index jumped 1.8
percent, in turn helping the broader Hang Seng Index
increase 0.7 percent to close at 19,004.3 points.
Turnover in Shanghai, whose benchmark index hit a 34-month
intraday low last Friday, was the highest since Nov. 3.
On Monday, Shanghai had its biggest one-day gain in three
months, 2.9 percent, after state-owned parent groups moved to
increase their stakes in the mainland listings of United Network
Communications (China Unicom), China Shenhua Energy
Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
.
On Tuesday, these three stocks were among the top boosts in
Shanghai, gaining 3.5, 2.9 and 0.5 percent respectively. Chinese
insurers, often seen as barometers of the mainland markets given
their large investments, were also strong.
The previous government intervention in October 2011
triggered a rally that lasted about two weeks in Shanghai and
slightly more than one a week on the China Enterprises Index.
"Moves in the mainland markets always tend to be more
psychological, particularly since we have lost more than 30
percent in the last two years," said Zhang Qi, a Shanghai-based
analyst with Haitong Securities.
Large caps were particularly strong, with the broader CSI300
Index, which tracks stocks listed in both Shanghai and
Shenzhen bourses and is more weighted towards large caps, up 3.4
percent.
The Shanghai benchmark ranked among the worst performing in
Asia in the last two years, slumping 14.3 percent in 2010 and
21.7 percent in 2011 as Beijing tightened monetary policy to
contain surging inflation.
On Tuesday, data showed China's exports and imports in
December grew at their slowest pace in more than two years as
foreign and domestic demand ebbed. This followed Sunday's
stronger-than-expected December loan growth and money supply
data.
China economy will avoid a hard landing despite average home
prices projected to decline between 10 and 20 percent in 2012, a
Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Investors were also cheered by comments from China's top
stock market regulator, who vowed to press on with reforms to
clean up initial public offerings and delistings as well as
encourage bond issuances so investors get better deals, the
official Xinhua news agency reported late on
Monday.
This follows mainland media reports on Monday that the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) was considering steps to
cool speculation on initial public offerings, including allowing
institutional investors buy more IPO shares.
Market watchers said mainland exchanges were also helped by
improved money supply conditions. China's main lending rates
fell on Tuesday with the People's Bank of China not draining
funds via open market operations until end-January to help meet
large cash demand before the Lunar New Year.
A-SHARE STRENGTH SPURS H-SHARES
In Hong Kong, gains came in the highest turnover in almost a
month -- which at HK$57.4 billion, was about 28 percent above
the 20-day moving average.
Short-selling interest at midday accounted for just more
than 7 percent of total turnover, traders said. Full-day data
was not immediately available at market close.
China banks were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index, with
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) gaining
1.8 percent and China Construction Bank (CCB) 1.6
percent.
The H-share listings of Sinopec and Shenhua Energy
gained 1.4 and 1.2 percent, respectively. But China
Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd lost 1.7 percent as investors
moved out of defensive names and into more growth-sensitive
counters.
In a note to clients dated Jan. 9, HSBC China equity
strategists said the outcome of the National Financial Working
Conference (NFWC) held over the weekend "could be a game changer
over the long run."
They pointed out that China's equity markets have in the
past reacted positively to once-in-five-year sessions, rising
15-20 percent in the six months that followed the previous
meetings in 1997, 2002 and 2007.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)