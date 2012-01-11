(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.4 pct
* Bets on aggressive China easing premature - CICC
* Angang Steel strong after A-share buyback announcement
* Short-selling in China banks high despite gains
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 11 Hong Kong stocks rose
for a third-straight day on Wednesday as resource shares
climbed, shrugging off losses in Shanghai, which shied away from
a critical resistance level as investors braced for Chinese
inflation data.
Chinese resource stocks such as Angang Steel helped boost
the Hang Seng Index by 0.8 percent and curbed losses in
the Shanghai Composite Index, which ended 0.4 percent
lower.
Resource shares were bouyed by stronger prices for
industrial and precious metals, with gold hitting a four-week
high on worries about the euro zone's festering debt crisis.
"You need more clarity to take on more risk, but that's
still not immediately clear. People are betting on aggressive
policy-easing, particularly in (China), but conditions are still
not bad enough to warrant that," Beijing-based CICC global
equity strategist Hong Hao told Reuters.
Hong said a better entry point could emerge later in the
first quarter.
"I doubt many long-only funds have done much fresh buying in
Hong Kong beyond some sector rotation, particularly into some
Chinese banks, where valuations are rather cheap."
On Wednesday, the China Enterprises Index of the top
mainland listings in Hong Kong rose 1 percent, helping the
broader Hang Seng Index finish at 19,151.9 points, with turnover
marginally lower than Tuesday.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,276.1,
retreating from the critical 2,300 level that provided support
on at least three occasions since July 2010 until it was broken
in mid-December.
A move beyond 2,330 could suggest further gains in the near
term, particularly with Beijing due to release December
inflation data on Thursday that could help determine the shape
and pace of further policy easing in 2012.
Economists polled by Reuters expect annual inflation eased
to 4 percent in December from 4.2 percent in November, but such
a level may still be too elevated for policymakers' liking.
Among the more active stocks, China Chemical & Petroleum
Corp (Sinopec) lost 0.6 percent, while China Shenhua
Energy Co Ltd shed 0.7 percent. Key drivers of a
three-day rally that stalled on Wednesday, they were among the
top drags on the Shanghai Composite.
Their state-owned parents announced on Tuesday they had
increased their A-share holdings, a move that was preceded by
China's once-in-five-years National Financial Working Conference
(NFWC) held over the weekend.
A similar announcement by Angang Steel Co Ltd
spurred strong gains for the broader Chinese steel
sector.
Angang gained 4.4 percent in Hong Kong and 0.9 percent in
Shenzhen. So far this week, it has gained 7.5 percent in
Shenzhen and 10.3 percent in Hong Kong.
On Wednesday, mainland media reported that China's
securities regulator had set up a protection bureau, under its
purview, aimed at protecting investor interests, improving
education and streamlining the complaints process.
In a note to clients, GaveKal Dragonomics said the result of
reforms by "new and more activist leadership" could be "a
substantial and permanent re-rating of Chinese stocks over the
next six months."
CHINA PLAYS LEAD HONG KONG HIGHER
In Hong Kong, China-sensitive stocks formed nine out of the
top 10 boosts on the Hang Seng Index, with Chinese internet
giant Tencent Holdings Ltd topping that list, up 3.7
percent.
PetroChina Co Ltd and CNOOC Ltd firmed,
while China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd shed 1.3 percent
after gaining almost 6 percent in the two previous sessions.
Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, which bought
Swedish rival Volvo in 2010, jumped 6.4 percent in nearly seven
times its 30-day average volume at midday.
Traders cited speculation that the automaker could be the
partner that Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC
are reportedly seeking to help cut production costs.
Chinese banks mostly gained, but despite their recent
strength short-selling in Chinese banks has remained high,
suggesting investors are still pessimistic about the sector.
This was particularly for China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd (AGBank)
among the "Big Four".
CCB saw short-selling interest as a percentage of total
turnover spike to 14 percent on Monday and 29 percent on
Tuesday, despite gains of more than 3 percent over those two
sessions. Short-selling in AgBank averaged more than 25 percent.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong and
Krishna Kumar in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)