(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.6 pct on the day, 3.3 pct for the week
* Shanghai Comp down 1.3 pct on Friday, up 3.8 pct on week
* Gains capped by chart resistance levels all week
* Midland Holdings slumps after profit warning
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, Jan 13 China shares snapped a
nine-week losing streak, but on Friday finished down from the
week's highs on fears that capital outflows would drag on
markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.3 percent on
the day, but in Hong Kong, the most popular gateway for foreign
investors to get exposure to China, the Hang Seng Index
and China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings
in the territory ended up 0.6 and 1.1 percent, respectively.
On the week, the Hang Seng Index firmed 3.3 percent, while
the China Enterprise Index gained 6.2 percent and the Shanghai
Composite rose 3.8 percent, mainly due to advances early in the
week following economic data that sparked expectations of
aggressive monetary policy easing.
The outperformance this week of H-shares, or Chinese shares
listed in Hong Kong, relative to their mainland counterparts,
could suggest that foreign investors are more bullish than
mainland investors, bruised after the Shanghai Composite lost
more than 33 percent over the past two years -- among the worst
performance in Asia.
Data on Friday that showed China recorded declines in forex
reserves in November and December, the first consecutive fall
since the first quarter of 2009, as a narrowing trade surplus
and an outflow of speculative funds reversed the accumulation of
dollars.
"It's been very sentiment-driven this past week. The markets
are very fragile, driven by news flows," said Hong Hao, a
Beijing-based global equity strategist with CICC.
"With growth slowing, investors are not taking too well to
expectations of more outflows, which could hurt liquidity and
become a source of weakness for mainland markets," he said.
On Friday, Chinese financials were particularly strong in
Hong Kong, where overall turnover stayed relatively high,
despite declining from Thursday. Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC), the top boost to the Hang Seng Index,
gained 2 percent.
HSBC Holdings Plc, Europe's largest bank and the
Hang Seng's single biggest weight, rose 0.8 percent after
better-than-expected European bond auctions alleviated fears
about that region's debt crisis.
Also supporting the market this week were several measures
announced to protect mainland securities investors following
last weekend's National Financial Work Conference, held once
every five years since 1997.
Growth-sensitive China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd was
among beneficiaries after its parent company said it was
increasing its A-share stake in the country's largest coal
producer, but it was among the top drags in Shanghai on Friday,
shedding 0.6 percent.
MORE EARNINGS DOWNGRADES IN STORE
With the China and global macroeconomic outlook not getting
clearer, benchmark indices have been repelled off technical
resistance this week.
The Hang Seng Index has been capped at 19,242, its December
high, while the Shanghai Composite Index has been capped at
2,300, a support level that it bounced off on at least three
occasions since July 2010 until a breaching in mid-December.
China will report fourth-quarter GDP data on Jan. 17, along
with December industrial output, investment and retail sales
data, which could spur gains and help benchmark indexes break
technical resistance.
Meanwhile, a slew of profit warnings from China-exposed
companies weighed on Hong Kong markets on Friday. Of these,
Midland Holdings Ltd was of particular interest, given
that the property sector in China is a chief economic concern.
Midland dived after warning late on Thursday it could record
a significant decline in net profit for 2011, adversely affected
by sluggish property market transactions in Hong Kong and in
mainland China.
It lost 6.1 percent on the day to hit the lowest in almost a
month, on volume that was four times its 30-day average.
"We are expecting more profit warnings ahead of the earnings
season that starts in late February, but these will tend to be
more macro-related rather than company-specific," Alan Lam,
Julius Baer's Greater China equity analyst, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)