* HSI up 0.3 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.3 pct
* HSBC, Chinese oil majors drive HSI gains
* Chinese banks weak, hit by fears of weak loan growth
* Chinese property stocks extend downward spiral in mainland
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares rose at
midday on Monday, with strength in HSBC Holdings Plc helping
produce outperformance over mainland Chinese markets, dragged
lower by Chinese banks on fears of weak quarterly loan growth.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Monday
that new yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach about
800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, suggesting total
new loans issued in the first quarter may fall short of the 2.4
trillion yuan target.
The Shanghai Composite Index and the China
Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong
Kong each shed 0.3 percent, while the Hang Seng Index
rose 0.3 percent.
"Chinese banks are weaker on news of loan growth today, but
earnings later this week could provide a way back into the
sector for investors," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist
with Haitong Securities International.
HSBC , Europe's largest bank and the
biggest Hang Seng Index component stock, rose 2 percent in
relatively strong volume, tracking gains on Friday in its London
listing, to near a more than seven-month high in Hong Kong.
Chinese oil majors were also stronger on higher oil prices.
CNOOC Ltd rose 2.3 percent, while China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) gained 1.4 percent and
PetroChina Co Ltd advanced 0.7 percent.
CHINESE BANKS, PROPERTY WEAK
Strength in HSBC and Chinese oil majors offset weakness in
Chinese banks, which as a sector, have underperformed this year.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Chinese banking
components on the China Enterprise Index are up about 6 percent,
compared with an 11 percent rise for the benchmark.
On Monday, a gauge of Chinese financials listed in Hong Kong
slipped 0.7 percent, with Industrial and Commercial Bank
of China (ICBC) down 0.4 percent and China
Construction Bank (CCB) losing 0.3 percent.
ICBC is down 7 percent in March, while CCB has lost more
than 4 percent. This compares to the 1.4 percent loss on the
Hang Seng Index and a 5.4 percent loss on the China Enterprises
Index in the same time period.
Fears of fund raising in the sector that could dilute stakes
of existing stakeholders, combined with Chinese Premier Wen
Jiabao's hawkish comments on the property sector last Wednesday,
have kept people cautious.
But improving liquidity conditions in the mainland money
markets and corporate earnings expected to start streaming in
from the bigger Chinese banks this week could trigger fresh
interest into the sector.
In the mainland, Bank of China shed 0.7 percent,
while smaller rival Industrial Bank slipped 0.9
percent.
Chinese property stocks extended their downward spiral, with
the Shanghai property sub-index down 0.9 percent. It has
slumped 5.6 percent since Wen's comments last Wednesday that
curbs on the sector will remain.
In February, Chinese home prices fell from January for a
fifth consecutive month and are expected to continue heading
south in coming months, underlining the success of Beijing's
long campaign to cool property market speculation.
