(Updates to close)
* HSI down 1 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.2 pct
* Chinese banks fall on reported weak loan growth
* Finance sector earnings to signal need for funds: dealer
* Resources strength supports Shanghai gains
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, March 19 Hong Kong shares surrendered
early gains on Monday, dragged down by Chinese banks after
mainland media reported that loan growth could fall short of
quarterly targets.
Also hurting the finance sector was anxiety about an
earnings season that starts this week, as investors worry that
some Chinese banks, particularly smaller ones, will need to
raise funds, which could dilute stakes of existing shareholders.
Weakness in banking shares crimped gains in mainland Chinese
markets, as the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.2
percent. Turnover in Shanghai was at its lowest in more than a
week, while volume in Hong Kong hit a two-month low.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in the territory shed 1.6 percent, while the broader
Hang Seng Index fell 1 percent.
The official China Securities Journal reported on Monday
that new yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach about
800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, suggesting total
new loans issued in the first quarter may fall short of the 2.4
trillion yuan target.
"Weak loan growth is a key factor today, but investors are
also looking to the earnings of Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank,
which could shed some light on the extent of the fund raising
needs of smaller banks in China," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich
Securities' vice-president of equity sales.
Fears of fund raising among Chinese banks, combined with
Premier Wen Jiabao's hawkish comments on the property sector
last Wednesday, have kept people cautious.
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank shed 2.4 percent
ahead of its 2011 earnings after markets close on Monday. A
gauge of Chinese financials listed in Hong Kong slumped
2.1 percent.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, Chinese banking
components on the China Enterprises Index are up about 6 percent
this year, compared with an 11 percent rise for the benchmark.
The mainland's biggest two lenders, Industrial and
Commercial of China (ICBC) and China Construction Bank
(CCB), were among the top drags on the Hang Seng and
China Enterprises indices, down 1.5 and 1.8 percent
respectively.
ICBC is down 8.4 percent this month, while CCB has lost 5.5
percent. This compares with the 2.6 percent decline on the Hang
Seng Index and the 6.7 percent slide on the China Enterprises
Index during March.
Smaller rival China Merchants Bank slid 3.6
percent in Hong Kong and 0.7 percent in Shanghai. Other smaller
banks also depressed the Shanghai Composite, with China Minsheng
Bank down 0.6 percent.
Chinese developers were also broadly weaker in the mainland
after data over the weekend suggested Chinese home prices fell
from January for a fifth consecutive month and are expected to
continue heading south in coming months.
The Shanghai property sub-index lost 0.4 percent on
Monday, bringing its loss to 5.3 percent since Wen's hawkish
comments on the sector last Wednesday. Poly Real Estate
slipped 0.8 percent on Monday.
RARE EARTH STRENGTH HELPS SHANGHAI EKE GAINS
Strength in resources-related stocks helped the Shanghai
Composite eke out a gain. The Shanghai material sub-index
jumped 2 percent, led by rare earths producers seen
benefiting from high demand for a commodity in short supply.
Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth (Group) Co Ltd
gained 4.3 percent in almost twice its 30-day
average volume, closing at its highest since last July.
It has jumped 30 percent this month, with gains accelerating
after the U.S., Europe and Japan joined forces last week to
challenge China's restrictions on exports of rare-earth metals.
Gold-related stocks were also stronger on higher gold
prices. Shandong Gold gained 2.6 percent and Zijin
Mining Group rose 0.9 percent.
Aluminum Corporation of China Ltd (Chalco) slumped
4.2 percent in Hong Kong. On Friday, after markets closed, it
reported a bigger than expected fourth-quarter net loss of 729.6
million yuan ($115.3 million) and warned of losses in 2012's
first quarter.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)