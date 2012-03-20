(Updates to midday)
HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong and China shares
retreated in weak Tuesday trade, underperforming Asian peers, as
investors took money off the table with the ongoing corporate
earnings season failing to meet expectations.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 43 percent of
Chinese companies that have reported 2011 earnings, nearly 70
percent have missed forecasts, with material names producing the
biggest disappointment.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent. The
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
Hong Kong shed 1 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index
slipped 0.7 percent.
Turnover at midday was weak in both markets, nearing a
monthly low in Hong Kong, seen partly crimped due to a Japan
market holiday.
"There're no fresh positive catalysts; we are in a downward
spiral today. I'm just trying to cut my losses," said Alex Wong,
Ample Finance's director of asset management.
The Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index rose
17.6 and 19 percent respectively in the first two months of this
year, as investors chased a rally in growth-sensitive names that
led a 20 percent slump last year on both benchmarks.
But the Hang Seng Index is down 3.3 and the China Enterprise
Index down 7.6 percent in March, with the rally unravelling as
fundamentals come back into view with corporate earnings kicking
into gear.
Investors however cheered shares of companies that posted
positive earnings, suggesting those with strong fundamentals
could lead any further rally beyond the current results season
stretching until the end of March.
Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd jumped 3.2 percent in
midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average after posting
a forecast-beating 10 percent increase in 2011 net profit from a
year ago, while also announcing a special dividend.
BANKS, GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS LEAD WEAKNESS
The Shanghai materials and industrial
sub-indices were among the bigger underperformers, each down 0.8
percent. Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd, which is
expected to post 2011 earnings on March 26, slipped 1.1 percent.
Sun Hung Kai Properties was among the top drags on
the Hang Seng Index after one of its senior executives was
arrested by Hong Kong's anti-graft body over suspected bribery.
Belle International, a China-focused footwear
retailer, slipped 1.8 percent ahead of its corporate earnings
later on Tuesday. It has lost 7.6 percent since hitting a 3-1/2
month high last Thursday.
Chinese financials were broadly weaker in Hong Kong and
mainland Chinese markets ahead of key earnings later this week.
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) ,
which will post earnings on Thursday, first among the so-called
"Big Four" Chinese banks, was down 0.6 percent in Hong Kong and
0.8 percent in Shanghai.
