* HSI down 1.1 pct, Shanghai Comp slips 1.4 pct
* Sun Hung Kai falls after arrest of senior executive
* HK & China Gas up after earnings beat expectations
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 20 Hong Kong shares fell for a
third-straight session on Tuesday and stocks in Shanghai also
slid as investors took money off the table with the ongoing
corporate earnings season failing to meet expectations.
Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 2.4 percent and was
among the top drags on the Hang Seng Index after one of
its senior executive was arrested by Hong Kong's anti-graft body
over suspected bribery.
The Hang Seng fell 1.1 percent to 20,888.2 points, while the
China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in
Hong Kong shed 1.5 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.4 percent to end
at 2,376.8, with turnover near a two-week low.
"There are no fresh positive catalysts. We are in a downward
spiral today. I'm just trying to cut my losses," said Alex Wong,
Ample Finance's director of asset management.
The Hang Seng Index is down 3.7 percent this month after
surging 17.6 percent in the first two months of the year as
investors chased a rally led by growth-sensitive stocks which
slumped last year.
The rally has stalled in March as fundamentals come back
into focus with the start of the earnings reporting season.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, of the 43 percent of
Chinese companies that have reported 2011 earnings so far,
nearly 70 percent have missed forecasts, with resources and
materials names producing the biggest disappointments.
China's Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday that profits at
state-owned non-financial enterprises fell 10.9 percent in the
first two months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier,
the first decline since November 2009.
The Shanghai materials and industrial
sub-indices were among the bigger underperformers of the
session, each down 1.4 percent. Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd
, which is expected to post 2011 earnings on March
26, slipped 2 percent.
Belle International, a China-focused footwear
retailer, slipped 0.7 percent ahead of its earnings report later
on Tuesday. It has lost 6.5 percent since hitting a 3-1/2 month
high last Thursday.
CHINESE BANKS WEAK AHEAD OF "BIG FOUR" EARNINGS
Chinese financials were broadly weaker in Hong Kong and
Shanghai ahead of earnings later this week.
Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) ,
which will report on Thursday, first among the so-called "Big
Four" Chinese banks, lost 1.7 percent in Hong Kong and 1.1
percent in Shanghai.
Traders said sentiment was also dampened in the sector after
Citibank on Monday sold a $743 million stake in Shanghai
Pudong Development Bank at a 10 percent discount to
Monday's closing price.
Shanghai Pudong Bank fell 1.7 percent.
Hong Kong & China Gas Co Ltd bucked the weaker
trend, gaining 2.2 percent in more than double its 30-day
average volume after posting a forecast-beating 10 percent
increase in 2011 net profit from a year ago. It also announced a
special dividend.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)