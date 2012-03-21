(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.4 pct, Shanghai Comp off 0.5 pct
* Chalco outperforms on Beijing policy move
* Markets in transition, investors locking profits -CLSA
* Huaneng Power slumps after earnings underwhelm
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong and China shares
declined on Wednesday, with the Hang Seng Index poised for its
fourth-straight day of losses as investors dropped financial and
resource stocks, further unwinding a rally at the start of the
year.
Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
gained 1.6 percent in Hong Kong and 8 percent in Shanghai,
however, after mainland media reported that Beijing would step
up efforts to consolidate the non-ferrous mining and smelting
industries, a move seen benefiting larger players.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.4 percent at the
midday trading break, while the China Enterprises Index
of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong slipped 1.3 percent.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5 percent.
"We are in a transition phase right now. Markets have been
weak but people are not totally bearish. They are taking some
profits now with earnings not fantastic and are waiting for a
clearer macro picture to emerge in China," said Francis Cheung,
CLSA's Hong Kong-China equity strategist.
"Upgrades in earnings expectations could drive the next
rally, I don't see that happening in a big way until at least
the next quarter," Cheung said, adding that investors should
stay away from fixed asset investment-related plays.
The Hong Kong property sector, which was among the
outperformers earlier this year, extended its recent weakness.
New World Development, which jumped 71 percent in the
first two months of 2012, slid 3.7 percent, bringing its losses
so far in March to 15.2 percent.
Chinese banks were broadly weak in Hong Kong ahead of
Agricultural Bank of China's (AgBank) corporate
earnings on Thursday, the first of the so-called "Big Four"
Chinese banks to report this season.
AgBank lost 0.5 percent, while China Construction Bank
, which will give its earnings on Friday, slipped 0.8
percent. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank
of China were both down more than 1 percent.
SOLAR MIX
The Chinese solar sector ended mixed at the midday trading
break following an initial boost after the United States on
Tuesday imposed unexpectedly low preliminary punitive duties on
China solar equipment imports.
GCL-Poly Energy was up 1.3 percent after rising as
much as 4.8 percent, while Apollo Solar Energy Technology
ended down 0.5 percent after climbing nearly 3 percent
at one point.
Still, GCL is up 6.5 percent this year, while Apollo is down
nearly 30 percent, both underperforming the 12.8 and 8 percent
gains on the Hang Seng and China Enterprises indices
respectively.
Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi (Cayman
Islands) Holding Corp advanced 0.9 percent ahead of
its 2011 earnings announcement at midday. It posted its first
annual decline in net profit, while also lagging forecasts.
Huaneng Power slumped 9 percent in Hong Kong and
4.6 percent in Shanghai after posting late on Tuesday a 2011 net
profit that was some 65 percent lower than a year before,
underwhelming expectations.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Joseph
Radford)