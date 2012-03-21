(Updates to close)
* HSI down 0.2 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.1 pct
* Chalco outperforms on Beijing move to consolidate industry
* Huaneng Power rapped for weak earnings
* Chinese banks weak ahead of "Big Four" earnings
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 21 Hong Kong shares fell for a
fourth day on Wednesday, on weakness in financial and property
stocks, as investors locked in profits ahead of key earnings
reports, stalling a rally that had pushed the benchmark up 18
percent in the first two months of the year.
Shanghai stocks reversed early losses, as metal stocks
gained on a local media report that Beijing plans to consolidate
the sector by pushing for formation of large enterprises, a move
that may benefit the bigger players.
The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland
listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.9 percent, while the broader
Hang Seng Index shed 0.2 percent, finishing off the day's
lows, supported at 20,800 on the charts. The Shanghai Composite
Index ended the day 0.1 percent higher.
The Hang Seng has lost 2.3 percent over the past four
sessions but is still up more than 13 percent so far this year.
"We are in a transition phase right now. Markets have been
weak but people are not totally bearish. They are taking some
profits now with earnings not fantastic and are waiting for a
clearer macro picture to emerge in China," said Francis Cheung,
CLSA's Hong Kong-China equity strategist.
The HSBC China flash purchasing managers' index (PMI) for
March, the earliest indictor of manufacturing activity in the
world's second-largest economy this month, is expected on
Thursday at 0230 GMT.
"Upgrades in earnings expectations could drive the next
rally, I don't see that happening in a big way until at least
the next quarter," Cheung said, adding that investors should
stay away from fixed asset investment-related plays as the
Chinese economy matures.
On Wednesday however, Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco)
led gains in the materials sector, surging the
maximum 10 percent in more than eight times its 30-day average
volume in Shanghai and gaining 1.1 percent in Hong Kong.
The Hong Kong property sector, which was among the
outperformers earlier this year, extended its recent weakness.
New World Development, which jumped 71 percent in the
first two months of 2012, slid 3 percent, bringing its losses so
far in March to 14.5 percent.
Chinese banks were broadly weak ahead of a slew of corporate
earnings in the sector. Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank),
the mainland's fourth-biggest lender, is expected to
post corporate earnings on Thursday, the first of the so-called
"Big Four" Chinese banks to report this season.
AgBank was flat in Hong Kong, but smaller rival, China
Minsheng Bank, also posting results on Thursday, shed
1.5 percent. China Construction Bank (CCB), posting
earnings on Friday, lost 0.8 percent in Hong Kong.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
and Bank of China ,
both posting earnings early next week, were also weak in Hong
Kong and Shanghai.
HUANENG POWER RAPPED FOR WEAK EARNINGS
In a sign that the market has little tolerance for
underwhelming earnings, Huaneng Power dived 7.5
percent to HK$4.30 in Hong Kong and 4 percent in Shanghai after
its 2011 profit slumped 65 percent from the year before.
The results were reported late on Tuesday and the company
was hit by a slew of brokerage downgrades on Wednesday,
including Citibank and Macquarie. Citi downgraded Huaneng's Hong
Kong-listed from "buy" to "sell" and its target price from
HK$5.15 to HK$4, saying its profitability is over-estimated.
Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi
advanced 0.6 percent despite posting at midday, its first annual
decline in net profits in 2011. Analysts said the company is
well placed to benefit from government policies to boost
consumption in the mainland.
Esprit Holdings jumped almost 7 percent, with
gains accelerating in early afternoon trade after its rival,
Spanish group Inditex, the owner of fashion chain Zara,
posted perky 2011 net profits.
Esprit is up almost 70 percent this year after slumping 73
percent in 2011.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)