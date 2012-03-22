(Updates to midday)

* HSI flat, Shanghai Comp off 0.4 pct

* HSBC flash PMI shrinks for 5th mth, dampens markets

* Slowdown in China to trough in Q1: CCB

* Chinese banks mixed ahead of AgBank earnings

By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, March 22 Hong Kong shares pared gains on Thursday after results of a preliminary survey showed that industrial activity in China shrank for a fifth month in March, aggravating fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.

Losses in mainland Chinese markets accelerated slightly after the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) was released in mid-morning trade, with the Shanghai Composite Index slipping 0.4 percent at midday.

The China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong shed 0.2 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index was flat, but holding above 20,800, chart support for the last two sessions.

The flash PMI, the earliest indicator of China's industrial activity, fell back to 48.1 from February's four-month high of 49.6.

"Investors are very cautious, they are locking in profits when data don't look too good, especially after the rally in the first two months this year," said Peter So, co-head of research at CCB International Securities.

Profit taking will continue to weigh on markets going into the end of the first quarter, with earnings lacklustre and the upcoming batch of March data likely to form a trough in the slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, So said.

But a pick up in earnings recovery and an improvement in demand in the second quarter would be opportunities for investors to rotate back into some manufacturing-related sectors, such as power producers, he said.

Stock picking across these sectors will still be key.

Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded Huaneng Power to a "buy" rating while downgrading shipbuilder China Rongsheng Heavy Industries Group to a "sell" after their 2011 earnings results.

Deutsche analysts believe the market over-reacted to Huaneng's earnings miss, and recommends clients buy on the dip given its earnings recovery looks intact, and believes prospects appear weak in shipbuilding.

Huaneng Power jumped 4.6 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday after its 7.5 percent slump the previous day on a string of downgrades from brokerages. China Rongsheng slumped 3.2 percent, extending losses this week to 19.2 percent, almost paring its gains this year.

CHINESE BANKS, GROWTH-SENSITIVE SECTORS STILL SOFT

In Shanghai, growth-sensitive sectors were the biggest drags. The Shanghai materials sub-index was a standout underperformer among sectors, down 1.4 percent, with investors seen taking some profits after strong gains on Wednesday.

Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) slipped 3.2 percent after surging the maximum 10 percent on Wednesday, while Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group, which had gained 27 percent this month, lost 5.3 percent.

Chinese banks were mixed after broad weakness this week in the first corporate earnings results. The bigger players in the sector report later on Thursday.

Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank) , the first "Big Four" bank scheduled to post earnings after markets close, was down 0.3 percent in Hong Kong but up 0.4 percent in Shanghai.

Agbank, like its other peers in the Chinese banking sector, have underperformed the broader market this year. It is up 0.4 percent in Shanghai, compared to a 7.7 percent gain on the Shanghai benchmark.

In Hong Kong, AgBank is up 6.3 percent this year, compared to the 13 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index and the 8.3 percent gain on the China Enterprises Index over the same time period. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Michael Perry)