Updates to midday
* HSI flat, Shanghai up 0.1 pct
* Chinese banks weak on local govt debt fears
* Minsheng Bank's fund raising plan weighs
* HK developers rebound after chief executive election
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares were flat
at midday on Monday, as strength in local developers offset
weakness in Chinese banks on fears of a potential incorrect
classification of local government loans and of fresh fund
raising in the sector.
Mainland Chinese markets inched higher, with the Shanghai
Composite Index up 0.1 percent. Oil majors were strong,
although midday A-share turnover sank to its lowest since Feb.
2.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.02 percent at midday,
bouncing off support seen at 20,580, the March 7 low. The China
Enterprises Index shed 0.6 percent. Midday turnover in
Hong Kong was at its lowest in more than two months.
"We desperately need a positive catalyst if we are going to
see any real strength from here, but it doesn't look like it
will come from Chinese banks. We are going to see more fund
raising in that sector," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of
equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
China's biggest lenders were among the top drags on the Hang
Seng Index after a litany of negative developments at the
weekend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
and Bank of China lost 1.4 and 1.9 percent
respectively.
China's banking regulator has told its lenders they
incorrectly classified about 20 percent of their outstanding
local government loans, or about 1.8 trillion yuan ($286
billion) into the safest category of lending, Bloomberg reported
on Saturday, citing an unidentified person with knowledge of the
matter.
A reclassification of the loans would require the banks to
set aside more money in loan-loss provisions, which may in turn
eat into earnings.
China Construction Bank shed 0.7 percent in Hong
Kong after the world's second-largest lender reported worsening
credit quality and lower fee income in the fourth quarter as
China's move to steer its economy towards a soft landing
squeezed the financial services industry.
Fund-raising fears also hit the Chinese banking sector after
China Minsheng Bank announced plans to
raise up to HK$11.32 billion ($1.46 billion) in a new share
placement in Hong Kong, priced to a discount of 4-7 percent from
Friday's close of HK$7.15.
Trading in both Minsheng's Hong Kong and Shanghai listings
was suspended on Monday.
CHINESE OIL, HK DEVELOPERS STRONG
Chinese oil majors were strong despite China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , the country's
second largest integrated oil company, posting a 30 percent fall
in fourth-quarter net profit, missing forecasts as big losses at
its refining arm offset upstream gains.
Traders said investors were betting on their profitability
improving as inflation ebbs on the mainland and as the company
expands its output this year. Sinopec gained 0.4 percent in
Shanghai and 1.5 percent in Hong Kong.
Rivals PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd also
gained ahead of their corporate earnings later this week.
PetroChina was up 1.1 percent in Hong Kong and 0.1 percent in
Shanghai, while CNOOC rose 1 percent.
Hong Kong developers were also strong after slumping last
week in the run-up to an election on Sunday where pre-poll
favourite Leung Chun-ying was chosen by a committee of 1,200
notables as the territory's next leader.
New World Developments jumped 4.7 percent, with
some investors seen covering short positions after slumping 10.7
percent in March until Friday. Investors were also seen worrying
Leung would push ahead with land and housing reform policies to
achieve affordable housing.
In a note to clients on Monday, Citi economists said the
market was worrying too much, suggesting Leung's proposed
housing and land policies do not differ significantly from the
direction of the current administration.
