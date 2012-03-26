(Updates to close)
* HSI flat, Shanghai Comp up 0.1 pct
* Turnover sinks nears year's lows on both bourses
* HK property sector strong after chief executive election
* Chinese banks weak on local govt debt fears
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, March 26 Hong Kong shares ended flat
in weak Monday trade, as strength in local developers offset
weakness in Chinese banks on fears that the sector could be
exposed to more bad local government debt than previously
expected.
Mainland Chinese markets gained, with the Shanghai Composite
Index ending up 0.1 percent at 2,350.6 as turnover in
A-shares sank to the lowest since Feb. 1.
The Hang Seng Index was flat, bouncing off support
seen at 20,580, the March 7 low. The China Enterprises Index
shed 0.6 percent. Midday turnover in Hong Kong was at
its lowest since Jan. 16.
Hong Kong developers rose on easing worries that the
territory's new leader may introduce measures to promote
low-cost housing, a move that could eat into their profits.
"We desperately need a positive catalyst if we are going to
see any real strength from here, but it doesn't look like it
will come from Chinese banks. We are going to see more fund
raising in that sector," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of
equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
China's biggest lenders were among the top drags on the Hang
after a litany of negative developments at the weekend.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) lost 1
percent in Hong Kong ahead of its corporate earnings on
Thursday.
The Chinese banking regulator has told lenders they have
incorrectly classified about 20 percent of their outstanding
local government loans, or about 1.8 trillion yuan ($286
billion) into the safest category of lending, Bloomberg reported
on Saturday.
A reclassification of the loans would require the banks to
set aside more money in loan-loss provisions, which may in turn
eat into earnings and could suggest corporate earnings currently
being reported could be worse.
China Construction Bank (CCB) shed 1.2 percent in
Hong Kong after the world's second-largest lender reported
worsening credit quality and lower fee income in the fourth
quarter as China's move to steer its economy towards a soft
landing squeezed the financial services industry.
Fund-raising fears also hit the Chinese banking sector after
China Minsheng Bank announced plans to
raise up to HK$11.32 billion ($1.46 billion) in a new share
placement in Hong Kong, priced to a discount of 4-7 percent from
Friday's close of HK$7.15.
Trading in both Minsheng's Hong Kong and Shanghai listings
was suspended on Monday.
POST-ELECTION HIGH BUOYS HONG KONG DEVELOPERS
Hong Kong developers drove gains on the Hang Seng Index
after slumping in the run-up to an election on Sunday in which
pre-poll favourite Leung Chun-ying was chosen by a committee of
1,200 notables as the territory's next leader.
While investors were earlier worried Leung would push ahead
with land and housing reforms to achieve affordable housing,
several brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Citi said the
concerns were overblown, adding that his proposed housing and
land policies would not differ too significantly from the
direction of the current administration.
New World Development Co Ltd jumped 3.8 percent,
with some investors seen covering short positions after a 10.7
percent slump in March to last Frida that coincided with a surge
in short selling interest in the stock.
Cheung Kong Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa
, Hong Kong conglomerate names seen as barometers of
the territory's economy, were the top two boosts on the Hang
Seng Index, each up 2.4 percent.
Cheung Kong slumped more than 7 percent last week, while
port-to-telecom Hutchison slipped 4.5 percent, helping them
underperforming a 3 percent loss on the Hang Seng benchmark.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)