(Updates to close)
* HSI slips 1.2 pct, closes below chart resistance
* Shanghai Comp up 0.9 pct, reverses midday losses
* China banks weak in HK after inflation deflates easing
hopes
* Li & Fung extends downward spiral
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 10 Hong Kong shares slipped to
a 2-1/2-month low, dragged by the heavily weighted banking
sector as investors took a cautious stance ahead of Chinese
economic data this week that will offer clues on possible policy
easing.
Mainland Chinese markets reversed early losses, with traders
citing rumours that Beijing could make it easier for small and
medium-sized businesses to obtain loans. The China Securities
Journal said there were also rumours of an imminent interest
rate cut.
The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.9 percent, while
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 1.2 percent as the local
market caught up with weak global markets reopening after a long
weekend during which weak data from the U.S. and
higher-than-expected inflation in China had dented risk
appetite.
Turnover on both bourses were weak, suggesting investors
were awaiting for more data before re-entering market in a big
way. In Hong Kong, bourse turnover was 15 percent shy of its
20-day average. In Shanghai, it was 24 percent below average.
A gauge of Chinese financials listed in Hong Kong
was among the bigger underperformers, slipping 1.3 percent, with
China Construction Bank (CCB) the top drag on the Hang
Seng Index, down 0.7 percent.
"The Chinese banking sector is kind of stuck at this point.
March loan growth data and first-quarter GDP figures could give
investors a better idea of what Beijing could do to boost
growth," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities' vice-president
for equity sales.
Both markets were little swayed by mid-morning data on
Tuesday that showed China swinging to a surprise trade surplus
of $$5.35 billion in March as import growth eased from a
13-month peak.
Foreign exchange reserves, money supply and loan growth data
are expected anytime from Tuesday to Sunday, with first-quarter
GDP and March industrial output, urban investment and retail
sales scheduled for Friday.
On Tuesday, exporter Li & Fung continued its
downward spiral on lacklustre U.S. data, diving 4.4 percent to
HK$16.44, barely holding above lows in February and March this
year that formed a double bottom on the charts at about
HK$16.40.
Li & Fung, which manages supply chains for retailers
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp,
has now slumped 16 percent since March 23 when it closed at its
highest since last April.
Several brokerage upgraded Li & Fung after it posted
forecast-busting 2011 earnings, largely on an improving U.S.
economic outlook, but softer data over the past few weeks have
raised fears demand could suffer as a result.
PROPERTY DEVELOPERS LEAD SHANGHAI INTRA-DAY REVERSAL
In Shanghai, strength in the property and small- and mid-cap
(SMEs) sectors helped the benchmark index reverse midday losses.
The CSI500, a measure of the SME stocks listed in
Shanghai and Shenzhen, rose 1.2 percent.
Shares of Sunny Loan Top, a commodities
distributor based in Ningbo, Zhejiang, which is a component on
both the CSI500 and the Shanghai Composite, rose the maximum 10
percent.
Mainland media reported there were some rumours of a
possible interest rate cut, leading to a reversal of losses in
financials and growth-sensitive sectors and accentuating
strength among developers.
Poly Real Estate, the fifth-largest developer in
China by sales, rose 3.3 percent, while Shenzhen-listed China
Vanke, China's top developer by sales, gained 2.4 percent.
Market observers said investors were betting on a
consolidation in the sector that would benefit larger developers
after local media reported an unlisted Hangzhou-based developer
filed for bankruptcy protection.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)