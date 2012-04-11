(Updates to midday)
* HSI falls 1.3 pct, Shanghai Comp slips 0.3 pct
* HSI barely holding above 200-day moving average
* China banks, oil majors weak ahead of Q1 GDP data
* Property stocks extend gains in mainland, March sales
cheer
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 11 Financial and resource
sectors dragged Hong Kong and China shares lower on Wednesday
ahead of data that could suggest the slump in the world's
second-largest economy will last beyond the first quarter.
A decent performance by so-called defensive stocks and a low
turnover in Hong Kong underlined investor caution, with both the
Hang Seng Index and the China Enterprises Index
of the top mainland listings in the territory shedding 1.3
percent.
The HSI currently sits at 20,091.7 points, just above its
200-day moving average, now at 20,017.8. A pick up in volume
combined with a break below that level, which would be the first
since Feb. 1, could point to further losses.
In mainland Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite Index
and the broader CSI300 Index, which also
tracks some stocks listed in the city of Shenzhen, each lost 0.3
percent.
But midday A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse was at
its highest since Feb. 21, with property stocks accounting for a
sizeable chunk of this as developers continued to report
encouraging March sales figures.
"I would be more cautious though. I don't think the market
is expecting Beijing to loosen monetary policy too soon or in an
aggressive fashion, let alone the property sector," said Edward
Huang, an equity strategist at Haitong Securities International.
"Investors are reducing positions because China data has so
far not been very encouraging. It looks like we could now only
see a bottom in the second quarter, which is bound to delay any
rebound in earnings as well," Huang added.
Economic data from Beijing this week culminates with first
quarter GDP on Friday that could disappoint investors betting on
a bottoming of a cyclical downswing last quarter.
Shares of Chinese oil majors were among the top drags on
benchmark indices in both markets. PetroChina Co Ltd
slipped 1.8 percent in Hong Kong and 0.5
percent in Shanghai.
Chinese banks, which have underperformed the broader markets
this year, were still weak. The mainland's biggest lender,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), shed
1.4 percent to near a more than two-month low.
ICBC is up 7.2 percent this year, compared with a 9 and 5.3
percent gain for the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index
respectively. Its smaller peers, such as Agricultural Bank of
China (AgBank), have fared worse.
AgBank slipped 1.5 percent on Wednesday to bring its losses
on the year to 3 percent. That was depite AgBank being among
three entities in the Chinese banking sector that were upgraded
to neutral from underperform by Credit Suisse analysts on
Wednesday.
While first quarter earnings expected from next week are
likely to decline, Chinese banks' operating cash-flow situation
has improved along with liquidity, Credit Suisse strategists led
by Vincent Chan wrote in the same note.
"Local government debt maturity has largely been extended
and risks from the property sector seem more manageable," they
said, upgrading Chinese banks overall from marginally
underweight to marginally overweight.
BRICKS AND MORTAR
The Shanghai property sub-index was again a standout
outperformer, up 1.2 percent at midday. It has gained almost 7
percent since March 29.
The latest cause for optimism in the sector was China
Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (COLI) which reported
that its March contracted sales climbed 16.7 percent.
Including its March figures, COLI's first quarter contracted
sales have already reached a third of its full year targets,
according to a Deutsche Bank client note from Tuesday.
Poly Real Estate, the fifth-largest developer in
China by sales, gained 2.1 percent. Smaller rival, Yunnan
Metropolitan Real Estate Development jumped 4.7
percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average.
