By Clement Tan

HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong shares suffered a third-straight loss on Wednesday, with financial and resources-related sectors weak ahead of data that could suggest the slowdown in China will last beyond the first quarter.

Mainland Chinese markets reversed early losses, as strength in property stocks helped the Shanghai Composite Index eke out a 0.1 percent. The CSI300 Index that also tracks some Shenzhen listings was flat.

The China Enterprises Index shed 0.9 percent, while the broader Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at 20,140.7, finishing at the top of its range one day after flirting with its 200-day moving average.

The benchmark has not broken below this technical level, currently seen at about 20,018.1, since Feb. 1. If the benchmark closes below this chart support level in high volumes, it could trigger heavier losses.

Turnover in both markets stayed lackluster, with the property accounting for a sizable chunk in Shanghai as investors cheered encouraging March sales figures for a sector central to the prospects for improvement in China's economy.

"I would be more cautious, though. I don't think the market is expecting Beijing to loosen monetary policy too soon or in an aggressive fashion, let alone the property sector," said Edward Huang, an equity strategist at Haitong Securities International.

"Investors are reducing positions because China data has so far not been very encouraging. It looks like we could now only see a bottom in the second quarter, which is bound to delay any rebound in earnings as well," Huang added.

Markets have been weak this week on patchy data from bank lending and inflation to industrial production and trade that have doused expectations Beijing could ease up on monetary policy, but one area in particular raises the risk that the downward drift will extend into the second quarter.

Beijing is expected to post first-quarter GDP figures on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast GDP to grow 8.3 percent from a year earlier, extending China's worst run of quarterly sequential slowing since the 2008/09 crisis.

This could delay any expected pick-up in earnings growth beyond the first quarter, with the upcoming quarterly corporate earnings season starting next week expected to extend weakness from last year.

In a sign of things to come, particularly for growth-sensitive sectors, China Shipping Development Co Ltd slumped 7.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1.2 percent.

The shipper warned late on Tuesday that it expected to post a net loss for the first quarter on weak demand and an oversupply of shipping capacity leading to a fall in freight rates.

ZTE Corp, China's second-largest telecommunications equipment maker, slumped 3.9 percent in more than double its 30-day average volume hurt by a Reuters report that the firm agreed to ship to Iran millions of dollars worth of embargoed U.S. computer equipment.

CHINA BANKS, OIL MAJORS WEAK AHEAD OF EARNINGS, DATA

Shares of Chinese oil majors were among the top drags in Hong Kong, partly tracking lower oil prices. CNOOC lost 2.1 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd slipped 1.5 percent.

Chinese banks, which have underperformed the broader markets this year, were still weak. The mainland's biggest lender, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), ended down 1 percent after earlier nearing a more than two-month low.

ICBC is up 7.2 percent this year, compared with 9.0 and 5.3 percent gains for the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises Index respectively. Its smaller peers, such as Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), have fared worse.

On Wednesday though, AgBank reversed early losses, ending up 0.6 percent - albeit in weak volumes - cutting its losses for the year to 1.2 percent.

The relative underperformance of the Chinese banks was part of the reason for a qualified upgrade of the sector by Credit Suisse on Wednesday. AgBank was among three entities in the sector upgraded to neutral from underperform.

While first quarter earnings expected from next week are likely to decline, Chinese banks' operating cash-flow situation has improved along with liquidity, Credit Suisse strategists led by Vincent Chan wrote in the same note.

"Local government debt maturity has largely been extended and risks from the property sector seem more manageable," they said, upgrading Chinese banks overall from "marginally underweight" to "marginally overweight" while warning that risks from these two sources remain. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)