(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng sheds 1.1 percent, CSI300 flat
* China Q1 GDP data could signal delay in earnings rebound
* China Shipping Development slammed after profit warning
* Property stocks extend gains on mainland, March sales
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 11 Hong Kong shares suffered a
third-straight loss on Wednesday, with financial and
resources-related sectors weak ahead of data that could suggest
the slowdown in China will last beyond the first quarter.
Mainland Chinese markets reversed early losses, as strength
in property stocks helped the Shanghai Composite Index
eke out a 0.1 percent. The CSI300 Index that also
tracks some Shenzhen listings was flat.
The China Enterprises Index shed 0.9 percent, while
the broader Hang Seng Index closed down 1.1 percent at
20,140.7, finishing at the top of its range one day after
flirting with its 200-day moving average.
The benchmark has not broken below this technical level,
currently seen at about 20,018.1, since Feb. 1. If the benchmark
closes below this chart support level in high volumes, it could
trigger heavier losses.
Turnover in both markets stayed lackluster, with the
property accounting for a sizable chunk in Shanghai as investors
cheered encouraging March sales figures for a sector central to
the prospects for improvement in China's economy.
"I would be more cautious, though. I don't think the market
is expecting Beijing to loosen monetary policy too soon or in an
aggressive fashion, let alone the property sector," said Edward
Huang, an equity strategist at Haitong Securities International.
"Investors are reducing positions because China data has so
far not been very encouraging. It looks like we could now only
see a bottom in the second quarter, which is bound to delay any
rebound in earnings as well," Huang added.
Markets have been weak this week on patchy data from bank
lending and inflation to industrial production and trade that
have doused expectations Beijing could ease up on monetary
policy, but one area in particular raises the risk that the
downward drift will extend into the second quarter.
Beijing is expected to post first-quarter GDP figures on
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters forecast GDP to grow 8.3
percent from a year earlier, extending China's worst run of
quarterly sequential slowing since the 2008/09
crisis.
This could delay any expected pick-up in earnings growth
beyond the first quarter, with the upcoming quarterly corporate
earnings season starting next week expected to extend weakness
from last year.
In a sign of things to come, particularly for
growth-sensitive sectors, China Shipping Development Co Ltd
slumped 7.6 percent in Hong Kong and 1.2
percent.
The shipper warned late on Tuesday that it expected to post
a net loss for the first quarter on weak demand and an
oversupply of shipping capacity leading to a fall in freight
rates.
ZTE Corp, China's second-largest
telecommunications equipment maker, slumped 3.9 percent in more
than double its 30-day average volume hurt by a Reuters report
that the firm agreed to ship to Iran millions of dollars worth
of embargoed U.S. computer equipment.
CHINA BANKS, OIL MAJORS WEAK AHEAD OF EARNINGS, DATA
Shares of Chinese oil majors were among the top drags in
Hong Kong, partly tracking lower oil prices. CNOOC
lost 2.1 percent, while PetroChina Co Ltd slipped 1.5
percent.
Chinese banks, which have underperformed the broader markets
this year, were still weak. The mainland's biggest lender,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), ended
down 1 percent after earlier nearing a more than two-month low.
ICBC is up 7.2 percent this year, compared with 9.0 and 5.3
percent gains for the Hang Seng Index and China Enterprises
Index respectively. Its smaller peers, such as Agricultural Bank
of China (AgBank), have fared worse.
On Wednesday though, AgBank reversed early losses, ending up
0.6 percent - albeit in weak volumes - cutting its losses for
the year to 1.2 percent.
The relative underperformance of the Chinese banks was part
of the reason for a qualified upgrade of the sector by Credit
Suisse on Wednesday. AgBank was among three entities in the
sector upgraded to neutral from underperform.
While first quarter earnings expected from next week are
likely to decline, Chinese banks' operating cash-flow situation
has improved along with liquidity, Credit Suisse strategists led
by Vincent Chan wrote in the same note.
"Local government debt maturity has largely been extended
and risks from the property sector seem more manageable," they
said, upgrading Chinese banks overall from "marginally
underweight" to "marginally overweight" while warning that risks
from these two sources remain.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)