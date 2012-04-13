* HSI up 1.6 pct, in positive territory for week

* Shanghai Comp up 0.2 percent, low GDP data caps gains

* Banks gain as investors focus on loan growth, money supply

* Growth proxies cement, machinery stocks up in Hong Kong

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, April 13 Hong Kong shares rose on Friday with gains pulling the benchmark index into positive territory for the week as investors looked past last quarter's growth slowdown in China and focused on improving bank lending and money supply on the mainland.

China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three years in the first three months of 2012 with GDP growing 8.1 percent, well below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

That data came a day after bank lending in China surged above 1 trillion yuan in March with lending to small businesses a key driver.

Banks led gains for Hong Kong stocks, pushing the Hang Seng up 1.6 percent to 20,653.99 by midday. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms rose 2.4 percent, its best single-day rise in two months.

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2 percent, slightly paring gains after the GDP data was released.

"Nevertheless, the local A-share market should have already largely factored in such an economic slowdown," said Alan Lam, greater China analyst at Julius Baer.

Lam said better liquidity in the mainland markets and steps such as the government stepping in to buy banking shares and increase quotas for qualified foreign institutional investors are likely to support Shanghai stocks.

In March, worries over slower growth in China, particularly its effect on corporate profitability, eroded gains for the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets as investors took money off the table.

Growth-sensitive sectors such as coal and other mining companies all posted gains on Friday although the biggest boost to the market came from banks.

China Construction Bank rose 2 percent and was the top boost for the Hang Seng. Larger rival ICBC rose 2.8 percent while Agricultural Bank of China rose 4.2 percent.

Smaller banks outperformed larger peers with Citic Bank up 5.7 percent and the heaviest traded stock on the China Enterprises index.

In an encouraging sign for the market, turnover in Hong Kong has risen each day this week, accompanying the Hang Seng's bounce off its 200-day moving average, currently at 20,005.73, now considered a strong support level.

Growth proxies were also strong performers in Hong Kong, partly on short-covering.

Cement maker Anhui Conch, which traders said was one of the most shorted stocks in Hong Kong over the past 10 days, rose 2.5 percent.

Heavy machinery maker Zoomlion rose 4 percent following the overnight gains in Caterpillar Inc which closed up 4.6 percent in the United States.

(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Matt Driskill)