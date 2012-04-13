* HSI up 1.6 pct for the day, 0.5 pct for week
* Shanghai up 0.4 percent, low China GDP number caps gains
* Both benchmarks hold key chart levels, see rising turnover
* Banks rally as focus put on credit growth, money supply
* Growth proxies cement, machinery stocks up in Hong Kong
(Updates to close)
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 13 Hong Kong shares rose on
Friday with gains pulling the benchmark index into positive
territory for the week as investors looked past last quarter's
growth slowdown in China and focused on higher bank lending and
money supply on the mainland.
China's economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly three
years in the first three months of 2012 with GDP expanding 8.1
percent, below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists
polled by Reuters.
That figure came a day after data showed that bank lending
in China surged above 1 trillion yuan in March, with loans to
small businesses a key driver - the first signs that credit
conditions on the mainland are easing.
Banks led gains for Hong Kong stocks, pushing the Hang Seng
up 1.8 percent on Friday and up 0.5 percent on the week.
The China Enterprises index of top locally listed
mainland firms rose 2.6 percent, its best single-day rise since
Feb. 2.
The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 percent on Friday,
bringing its weekly gain to 2.3 percent. The index briefly
slipped into the red after the GDP data was released but quickly
recovered.
"The local A-share market should have already largely
factored in such an economic slowdown," said Alan Lam, greater
China analyst at Julius Baer.
Lam said better liquidity in the mainland markets and steps
such as the government stepping in to buy banking shares and
increase quotas for qualified foreign institutional investors
are likely to support Shanghai stocks.
In March, worries over slower growth in China, particularly
its effect on corporate profitability, eroded gains this year
for the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets as investors took money
off the table.
That has pushed price-to-book valuations for the MSCI China
, the most popular China index against which
portfolio managers measure their performance, to 2008-09 lows,
according to broker Credit Suisse.
The index is currently at around 1.65 times book value,
according to the brokerage.
China shares have been cheap for a while now, without
enticing investors, but Credit Suisse reckons there might be an
end to downward revisions in earnings which could prove to be a
catalyst to get investors to look at valuations.
Credit Suisse noted that official Chinese PMI (purchasing
managers' index) data leads earnings-per-share revisions by
three to six months and PMI bottomed out in November 2011.
RISING TURNOVER
Growth-sensitive sectors such as coal and other mining
companies all posted gains on Friday although the biggest boost
to the market came from banks.
China Construction Bank rose 2.5 percent and was
the top boost for the Hang Seng. Larger rival ICBC
rose 3.2 percent while Agricultural Bank of China rose
6 percent in 2-1/2 times its average 30-day volume.
A trader at a large U.S. bank said that the afternoon
session saw good buying of banking shares from long-only funds
as well as hedge funds, an early sign that investors were
finally willing to buy into the low valuations as credit
conditions showed signs of improving.
Smaller banks outperformed larger peers with Citic Bank
up 6.1 percent and the second most heavily traded
stock on the China Enterprises index behind Minsheng Bank
which gained 1.1 percent.
In an encouraging sign for the market, turnover in Hong Kong
increased each day this week, accompanying the Hang Seng's
bounce on Wednesday off its 200-day moving average, currently at
20,018.07, now considered a strong support level.
A similar trend was seen in Shanghai where the benchmark
closed above its 125-day moving average, currently at 2,366.67
while volumes hit their highest since March 20 and also rose
each day this week.
Growth proxies were the other strong performers in Hong
Kong, partly on short-covering.
Cement maker Anhui Conch, which traders said was
one of the most shorted stocks in Hong Kong during the past 10
days, rose 1.5 percent. Data from the exchange shows over
one-quarter of Thursday's turnover on the stock was sold short.
Heavy machinery maker Zoomlion rose 4.4 percent on
Friday following the overnight gains in Caterpillar Inc,
which closed up 4.6 percent in the United States.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)