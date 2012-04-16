* HSI down 0.4 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.1 pct
* China airlines, Angang Steel profit-warnings weigh
* Temasek buys $2.3 billion of Goldman's ICBC stake
* Euro zone woes, U.S. data keeps trading light
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 16 Hong Kong shares slipped on
Monday as weak overseas markets, profit-warnings from Chinese
companies and more euro zone wobbles trumped the longer-term
positives of continued steps towards the liberalisation of
China's currency.
China took a milestone step in turning the yuan into a
global currency on Saturday by doubling the size of its trading
band against the dollar, pushing through a crucial reform that
further opens its nascent financial markets.
While the measure is largely seen as a positive step for
Chinese markets, traders said the mood was cautious on Monday.
This stemmed from worries of more earnings trouble for
Chinese companies as well as of more share offerings and sales
at discounts. On Monday, there was a $2.5 billion placement in
ICBC at a 3.1 percent discount to Friday's close.
The Hang Seng index ended the day down 0.4 percent at
20,610.6 with financials the biggest drag. The China Enterprises
index of top locally listed mainland firms fell 0.8
percent, underperforming Asian peers.
After the close of markets on Friday, two Chinese airlines
warned that first-quarter profits would slide while steelmaker
Angang Steel forecast a net loss.
Angang shares fell 2.8 percent on Monday and were the top
losers on the China Enterprises index. China Eastern Airlines
, which said its first-quarter profits to fall 50
percent, fell 4.9 percent to a six-month low.
China Southern slid 2.8 percent while flagship
carrier Air China fell 2.6 percent.
"Markets are looking for conviction," said Tom Kaan,
director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"The RMB (yuan) band widening move is a good one in the long
term but right now there is some fear and frustration,
particularly in domestic markets in Shanghai, after the drift
lower. The retail crowd is not buying," said Kaan.
Renewed fears on Europe where Spanish 10-year bond yields
broke above the key six percent level again drove
shares of HSBC down 1.4 percent making them the
biggest drag on the Hang Seng.
In China, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1
percent, retreating from a three-week high as investors booked
profits in last week's leading gainers such as banks and oil
majors.
Rotation into sectors that hold the promise of sustaining
strong earnings growth through 2012 is likely to serve investors
well according to analysts at CCB International, the brokerage
arm of China Construction Bank.
Consumer, insurance and technology stocks are among CCB's
top picks while investors should look to sell materials and
banking stocks, it said in a note to clients.
GOLDMAN SELLS ICBC STAKE
Trading activity in Hong Kong was light ahead of economic
data from the U.S. including March retail sales and housing
starts, scheduled for release over Monday and Tuesday.
A $2.5 billion ICBC stake sale by Goldman Sachs
helped to bring turnover on the Hong Kong exchange to its
average level during the past month. The sale accounted for
about one-third of the day's trading.
Singapore state investor Temasek picked up almost
the entire stake adding a $2.3 billion of the bank's shares to
its portfolio of Chinese financials. Temasek already owns stakes
in China Construction Bank and Bank of
China
On Monday, shares of ICBC fell 0.8 percent. Still, one
trader at a large U.S. bank in Hong Kong said Temasek absorbing
almost of Goldman's stake helped remove a large overhang on the
stock as well as the sector.
If the ICBC sale not gone smoothly, the markets would have
likely seen a day of deeper losses, the trader said.
Smaller share placements on Monday from Shenzhou
International, down 11.1 percent on the day, and
retailer Daphne International, down 7.64 percent, also
weighed on sentiment.
Macau gaming stocks were a relative bright spot after last
week's launch of the gambling enclave's newest casino.
Sands China, owner of the new casino, rose 1.3
percent. Galaxy Entertainment gained 2 percent while
Wynn Macau was up 1.6 percent.
