(Updates to midday)
* HSI down 0.6 pct, Shanghai Comp down 0.2 pct
* Southgobi, Chalco shares drop on Mongolio mine action
* Spain bond auction keeps investors wary, turnover light
* Foxconn hit by Nokia, Apple weakness, Goldman cuts
forecasts
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, April 17 Hong Kong shares fell on
Tuesday, dragged lower by large-cap bank and materials shares as
nervous investors awaited a bond auction which could see a
further jump in Spain's borrowing costs, threatening a new
crisis in the euro zone.
The Hang Seng index fell 0.6 percent to 20,490.98
points by the midday trading break. The China Enteprises index
of top locally listed mainland firms fell 1 percent.
On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.2
percent, while the CSI300 index was off 0.4 percent.
"Sentiment is likely to remain weak with European concerns
rising," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.
"But light volumes show no signs of panic, so it will be
short-term trading with the chance of an equally swift rebound,"
said the trader.
Excluding three share placements on Monday, short-selling
accounted for about 9.2 percent of total turnover, according to
data from the exchange, which remains above average levels for
Hong Kong and suggests a positive data surprise could prompt a
bout of short-covering.
Still, the Hang Seng could remain weak as the next
significant support on the charts, the 200-day moving average,
currently just below 20,000, is another 2 percent away.
While banks were the biggest drags on the day as investors
booked profits following recent gains, cement and metal shares
saw deeper losses led by China National Building Materials
, down 5.1 percent and, Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco)
, down 2.7 percent.
Chalco shares came under pressure after the Mongolian
government said it has suspended exploration and mining licenses
for SouthGobi Resources' Ovoot Tolgoi mine.
SouthGobi shares fell over 11 percent.
Earlier this month, Chalco, said it would buy
Ivanhoe Mines' SouthGobi stake. Ivanhoe owns
57.6 percent of SouthGobi.
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank fell 6.8 percent,
bringing its losses on the week to 14.3 percent as its shares
slumped to a 4-1/2 month low.
Reports in local Chinese online portal Sina.com said that
Chongqing's government had urged a complete investigation into
local government debt since late March, according to Credit
Suisse research report.
Shares of Foxconn Holdings were hit by overnight
weakness in shares of Apple Inc which fell for the
fifth successive session on Wall Street. Foxconn, already
suffering as major customer Nokia flounders, fell 5.9
percent to six-month low.
Goldman Sachs cut its earnings forecasts for Foxconn for the
next three years by 22 to 26 percent to reflect lower sales
particularly to Nokia. The brokerage has a "neutral" rating on
the stock.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)