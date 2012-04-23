(Updates to close)
* HSI slides 1.8 pct, CSI300 down 0.8 pct
* Turnover spikes in Shanghai, but slumps in Hong Kong
* China Mobile bleeds after underwhelming March subscriber
numbers
* But investors could be looking to buy CM on dip -dealer
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 23 Hong Kong shares suffered
their worst loss in seven weeks on Monday, dragged by a 3
percent slump in China Mobile after it posted underwhelming
March subscriber numbers after markets closed last Friday.
The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.8 percent at
20,624.4, its biggest drop in a day since March 6. The benchmark
broke below chart support seen at 20,751, the 23.6 percent
Fibonacci retracement of its rise from the Oct. 2011 lows to its
February 2012 highs.
Mainland markets briefly pared gains after a preliminary
survey of manufacturing activity in April showed signs of
stabilization in China's factories, but eventually closed near
the day's lows.
The China Securities Index 300 Index and the
Shanghai Composite Index each slipped 0.8 percent, with
A-share turnover in Shanghai at the highest since March 15.
This contrasted with Hong Kong, where the turnover was the
fourth-lowest this year. It is likely to stay weak this week as
investors await quarterly earnings from Chinese companies and
economic data from major economies in the world.
China Mobile had jumped 3.2 percent last week.
After markets closed on Friday, the mainland's leading mobile
operator said total subscribers rose to 667.2 million, an
increase of 5.8 million, according to Reuters calculations.
The company also reported first-quarter earnings on Friday
that were largely in line with expectations.
"There was quite a big run up in China Mobile last week
because people were expecting a bigger subscriber number. Even
though that disappointed, first quarter earnings look good and
investors are looking to buy on the dip," said Jackson Wong,
Tanrich Securities' vice-president for equity sales.
China Mobile's Friday close at HK$87.45 was also the level
the stock closed on March 12, forming a "double top" on the
charts, a bearish sign suggesting the stock could be capped at
that level.
Still, most analysts maintained their positions on China
Mobile, with Goldman Sachs keeping its "buy" rating and Credit
Suisse sticking to "outperform," with only UBS retaining its
"key call sell" rating.
The mainland's leading cell phone operator remains Goldman
Sachs' top pick in the sector due to its sustainable cash
dividend yield.
CHINA BANKS WEAK, FRESH CHINEXT LISTING RULES HURT TOO
Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank, the first Chinese
bank to post quarterly earnings, slumped 4.4 percent in more
than twice its 30-day average volume despite earnings that were
above expectations.
While it reported improving asset quality with a decrease in
both non-performing loans and non-performing loan ratios, the
bank also posted a rapidly declining capital ratio, down 52
basis points after a 107 basis point dip in 2011, according to
Barclays Capital.
"We believe the Chongqing political-economic turmoil adds
uncertainty to (the bank's) growth rate and bank NPLs, which
will continue to weigh on the stock," Barclays' May Yan wrote in
a note, maintaining her underweight rating.
Chinese bank stocks were weak both in Hong Kong and mainland
markets on Monday, ahead of quarterly earnings expected this
week, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
down 0.7 percent in Shanghai and 2.5
percent in Hong Kong.
Mainland Chinese markets were further hit by fresh delisting
guidelines for the small start up companies listed on the
ChiNext board, on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, a move aimed at
improving listings quality and protecting investors.
The CSI500 Index, a gauge for small- and
medium-cap listings, was an underperformer, down 1.2 percent.
The Shenzhen Composite Index lost 1.8 percent.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)