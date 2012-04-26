(Updates to close)
* HSI up 0.8 pct, CSI300 up 0.2 pct
* China Unicom, Kweichou Moutai strong after favourable Q1
results
* BYD retreats after earnings disappoint
* China railway sector surges after Citi upgrade
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, April 26 Hong Kong shares ended
higher on Thursday, helped by a 4 percent jump in China Unicom,
which reported strong quarterly profit growth, and as the
ongoing earnings season drove major price moves in the market.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's reiteration of its commitment to
a pro-growth policy position spurred gains in riskier sectors,
with price movements seen partly exaggerated by weak bourse
turnover that was 15 percent below average.
Mainland Chinese markets ended mixed, with the CSI300 Index
up 0.21 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index
down 0.09 percent as A-share turnover in Shanghai at an
elevated level despite declining slightly from Wednesday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.79 percent, while
the China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings in
Hong Kong gained 0.91 percent.
"Investors are still cautious and relatively defensively
positioned. It's still a macro-driven market and won't be a good
year for growth in Chinese companies generally," said Francis
Cheung, CLSA's China-Hong Kong strategist.
He added that investors would likely reward companies
capable of maintaining earnings growth and whose share prices
were relatively cheap.
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd gave its best daily
performance in Hong Kong since Jan. 17 to close at the highest
in more than a month. In Shanghai, China United Network
Communications Ltd gained 0.2 percent.
Late on Wednesday, China's second-largest cell phone
operator reported a surge in first-quarter profit as subscriber
demand for data offset hefty handset subsidies paid to phone
makers.
Credit Suisse analysts maintained a "buy" rating on Unicom's
Hong Kong listing, expecting it to be a major beneficiary of 3G
market growth in China.
China Unicom was the top performer among Hang Seng Index
components last year, soaring 47 percent, but it is retreated 17
percent this year, lagging the benchmark index and sector rival
China Mobile Ltd, which is up 11.4 percent.
Unicom is trading at a 53.5 percent premium to its
historical average, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. By
contrast, China Mobile is trading at a 10 percent discount to
its historical average.
However, Unicom has the best long-term earnings growth
potential among sector peers by some distance, suggesting some
investors could be willing to pay a premium for profitability in
a slowing growth environment.
The Chinese railway sector surged after Citi upgraded it
from "negative" to "neutral", "given more rational Street
expectations and potential rail reforms, which would benefit ...
equipment makers but create margin uncertainty for
constructors".
Citi also upgraded CSR Corp from "sell" to "buy"
on long-term growth potential, making the stock a top two pick.
CSR gained 7.1 percent in more than four times its 30-day
average volume.
EARNINGS STAY IN FOCUS, EVERBRIGHT JUMPS
Quarterly earnings results also drove major moves in other
stocks. BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese carmaker
backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, slumped 5 percent in
Hong Kong in more than double its 30-day average. BYD's
Shenzhen-listed shares ended down 3.7 percent.
It posted a 90 percent slide in quarterly profit late on
Wednesday, hit by a slowdown in the world's largest car market
and losses in its solar business.
Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, the biggest producer of
a popular Chinese premium liquor, was the top boost in Shanghai
after posting a 57.6 percent surge in quarterly profit.
Kweichow Moutai gained 1.8 percent to close at the highest
since Aug. 12 last year. It is up 12.1 percent this year,
compared with a 12.2 percent gain in the CSI300 Index and a 9.3
percent gain on the Shanghai Composite.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished in the red on
Thursday, dragged by weakness in the property sector after local
media reported that Shanghai's city government had no plan to
follow the lead of smaller cities in raising bank lending quotas
for housing provident fund loans to would-be home buyers.
China Everbright International Ltd surged 8.2
percent in Hong Kong, almost triple its 30-day average volume,
after the brother of ousted Chongqing party leader Bo Xilai, the
main figure in a growing Chinese political scandal, resigned as
vice-chairman.
