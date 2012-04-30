(Updates to close)
* HSI rises 1.7 pct for the day, 2.6 pct for the month
* Agricultural Bank of China gains 1.9 pct after Q1 earnings
* China Eastern at 5-wk high after plan to buy aircraft
* GOME falls 5.4 pct, warns of decline in Q1 earnings
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, April 30 Hong Kong shares rose on
Monday, led by gains in Chinese banks after they reported
increases in quarterly profits, with the Hang Seng Index ending
April up 2.6 percent following March's 5.2 percent slide.
Shares of China's big four banks rose despite concerns over
growing pressure from a slowing economy and rising funding
costs.
"Weak figures (among Chinese banks) for the first quarter
were expected. But investors are more interested in their
performance going forward," said Steven Leung, a sales director
at UOB Kay Hian.
"Anticipation of an improvement in coming quarters on hope
of supportive policy from the mainland fuelled buying for the
(bank) stocks," Leung added.
Shares of Agricultural Bank of China, the nation's
No. 4 bank by market value, climbed 1.9 percent to their highest
in six weeks. It said last Friday its first-quarter net profit
grew 27.6 percent on rising fees and net interest margins.
Bank of China, the country's No. 3 by market cap,
rose 1.9 percent, China Construction Bank surged 2.2
percent, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd
, the world's biggest bank by market value, was up 1.4
percent.
The Hang Seng Index ended Monday 1.70 percent higher
at 21,094.21, its highest close since March 19.
The China Enterprises Index of top mainland listings
finished the day 1.6 percent higher at 11,081, and was up 4.1
percent on the month. The index had slumped 10 percent in March.
Mainland Chinese financial markets are closed Monday and
Tuesday. Hong Kong financial markers will close for a public
holiday on Tuesday.
Investors are watching China's official April PMI, expected
on Tuesday, for signs that the slowdown in the country has
bottomed out. Analysts that Reuters polled suggest a further
improvement to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in
March.
MAJOR STOCK MOVES ON EARNINGS
At one point on Monday, home appliance retailer GOME
Electrical Appliances Holding was down 7.4 percent, to
its lowest level since November 2008. The stock ended the day
off 5.4 percent.
After the market close, GOME warned of a significant decline
in profit for the three months ended in March 2012 due to a drop
in sales revenue and a loss from its e-commerce business.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Ltd, which
reported a 73.8 percent decline in first-quarter profit, rose
2.3 percent to hit its highest in five weeks. The stocks ended
0.78 percent higher for the day.
China Shenhua Energy rose 2.2 percent after the
country's largest coal producer reported a 6 percent gain in
quarterly profit, while China Coal Energy
jumped 4 percent after it posted a 15 percent increase
in first-quarter profit.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)