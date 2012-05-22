(Updates to midday)
* HSI up 0.8 pct, CSI300 up 0.7 pct
* China growth proxies lead gains on policy boost
* Chinese media reports Beijing to accelerate infrastructure
investment
* Want Want jumps on short covering
By Clement Tan
HONG KONG, May 22 Hong Kong and China shares
rose on Tuesday, lifted by Chinese growth proxies after local
media reported Beijing will fast-track approvals of
infrastructure investment to combat sluggish growth in the
world's second-largest economy.
The China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday the
government had sought project proposals by the end of June, even
for those initially earmarked for the end of the year,
underlining a call by Premier Wen Jiabao on Sunday for policies
to maintain growth.
But trading volumes were below average, suggesting investors
remained cautious. In Hong Kong, a rally in European and U.S.
markets overnight spurred some investors to cover short bets
that hit relatively high levels over the past week.
At midday, the CSI300 Index was up 0.7 percent,
while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent. The
China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in
Hong Kong gained 1.4 percent.
The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.8 percent at 19,075.4
at midday, poised to snap a four-day losing streak.
"This is just a reiteration and confirmation of what we have
been seeing and we should see more of such policy support, but
judging from market volume, there is not much fresh buying,"
said Edward Huang, an equity strategist with Haitong
International Securities. "Europe remains the key risk."
After dismal April data, investors are closely watching the
next batch of economic data in about two weeks. May's HSBC China
Flash PMI, a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity, is
expected on Thursday.
Chinese consumer brand Want Want China was among
the biggest boosts on the Hang Seng benchmark. It jumped 5.1
percent in midday volume that has exceeded its 30-day average,
partly on a short squeeze.
Despite ranking among the top percentage gainers among Hang
Seng Index components, short selling interest in the stock has
stayed high for most of May, averaging 37 percent of its
turnover in the last four sessions.
CHINA GROWTH PROXIES STRONG
Chinese infrastructure-related stocks and other sectors seen
as more growth-sensitive were among the leading lights. In Hong
Kong, China Communication Construction jumped 6.1
percent to its highest since May 8.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry rose 4.1
percent in Hong Kong, extending a bounce off 4-month lows
recorded last Friday. It also gained 3.9 percent in Shenzhen,
bouncing off a six-week low.
Chinese developers were also strong. Shenzhen-listed China
Vanke gained 2.1 percent, while Hong Kong-listed
Evergrande were among the leading sector performers,
up 7.5 percent in strong volume.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)