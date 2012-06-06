(Updates to midday)

* HSI up 1.1 percent, H-share index up 0.3 percent

* Shanghai Composite, CSI300 both off 0.2 percent

* Gold mining stocks rally as precious metals rise

* Energy, materials bounce but weak turnover points to low conviction

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 6 Hong Kong stocks continued a mild recovery on Wednesday from 5-1/2 month lows hit earlier in the week as investors bought into beaten down large-cap stocks, although trading volumes were light.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.1 percent by midday. The China Enterprises index underperformed rising just 0.3 percent as mainland markets remained weak.

The Shanghai Composite and the large-cap focused CSI300 were both down 0.2 percent.

Australian economic growth for the first quarter, which came in well ahead of expectations, provided a bright spot in an increasingly gloomy outlook for global growth and helped to revive risky assets across the region.

"Despite the shift in bias the volumes remain weak and the conviction in the move is low," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

"No one is inclined to chase prices right now," he said, although he noted the brokerage's desk was more skewed towards buy orders for the first time in at least a week.

The Hang Seng's two major constituents, HSBC Holdings and China Mobile, which together comprises almost a quarter of the index, were the two biggest boosts on the day.

HSBC, Europe's largest lender, rose 1.7 percent while China Mobile rose 2.3 percent.

Shares in the energy and materials sectors that have borne the brunt of a sell-off that began last month rebounded about 2 percent.

A rise in crude oil prices helped major producer CNOOC recover its losses for the week. Its shares added 3.9 percent by midday to be the biggest gainer among Hang Seng stocks behind Henderson Land, which rose 4.4 percent.

The mild respite for risky assets also saw gold prices rally, lifting shares of mining companies such as Zijin Mining , which rose 4.6 percent and was the top performer among Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares.

Bucking the trend among cyclicals, top coal producer China Shenhua hit its lowest level since July 2009 on the back of rising inventories and slower growth in China. Shenhua shares dropped 1.6 percent by midday.

Wharf Holdings, which owns large commercial properties across Hong Kong, jumped 3.1 percent after Citigroup raised its target price on the stock to HK$56, or 36 percent above current levels.

Wharf shares are now up 4.6 percent from Monday's 4-1/2 month low after the company agreed with the Hong Kong government on terms to renew a land lease. (Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Richard Pullin)