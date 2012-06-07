(Updates to midday)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, tracking the bounce in regional markets, as investors bought into beaten-down bluechips on growing hopes for monetary stimulus from central banks and signs that European policymakers are closer to a solution to help Spain's ailing banks.

The Hang Seng index rose 1.4 percent, with large-caps such as HSBC Holdings, Tencent and CNOOC all up over 2 percent by the midday trading break. The China Enterprises index of top locally listed mainland firms was up 1.1 percent.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.2 percent while the large-cap focused CSI300 index was up 0.4 percent.

ICBC and Petrochina, up 0.3 and 0.5 percent, respectively, provided the biggest boost for the Shanghai benchmark followed by premium liquor maker Kweichoi Moutai, which rose 1.4 percent.

Investors were turning their focus to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to testify on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee later on Thursday, ahead of a Fed policy meeting later this month.

"Expectations of further easing from China, the ECB and the Fed, Germany agreeing to a possible bailout of Spanish banks, and oversold readings are forcing shorts to cover," said a head trader at an American brokerage in Hong Kong.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

Chinese inflation is expected to have cooled further in May and factory output growth is set to come in not far from three-year lows, Reuters polls show, as calls grow for China to take more action to fight its worst economic slowdown in three years.

Analysts forecast annual consumer price inflation to have retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April, comfortably within the government's 2012 target of 4 percent.

Hopes of pro-growth policies lifted cyclical sectors such as materials and mining, with Cosco Pacific the top gainer on the Hang Seng, rising 4.4 percent.

Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another 4.1 percent that brought its weekly gain to 5.2 percent.

Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have taken a positive view of the company's recent agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease, calling it a development that removes a "major overhang."

Other Hong Kong bluechips are also recovering from multi-month lows and technically oversold levels.

Hutchison Whampoa rose 2.7 percent, extending its bounce from Tuesday's 8-month low. On Tuesday the stock's 14-day relative strength index had dipped to around 18. An RSI below 30 generally indicates that a stock is technically oversold. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)