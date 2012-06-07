* HSI up 0.9 percent, but off days highs

* HSBC up 2.1 percent, Tencent, CNOOC up 1.5 percent each

* Shanghai Comp, CSI300 slip ahead of macro data

* Shenhua down 1.8 percent at near 3-year low in HK (updates to close)

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, June 7 Hong Kong shares rose on Thursday, tracking the bounce in regional markets, as growing hopes for policy initiatives attracted investors to risky assets, including beaten-down blue chips in the territory.

European Union and German officials are urgently exploring ways to support Spain's banks, sources told Reuters, while U.S. Federal Reserve officials stepped up calls for further easing, triggering hopes of more stimulus.

The Hang Seng index closed up 0.9 percent near the day's lows as a weak mainland market and a sluggish open for European stocks pared earlier gains. The benchmark has risen for three straight days.

Bluechips stayed relatively strong with HSBC Holdings up 2.1 percent and oil majors CNOOC and Petrochina up 1.9 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.7 percent while large-cap focused CSI300 closed down 0.6 percent.

Concerns about the slowdown in China as well as inflation data, expected over the weekend, kept domestic investors on the backfoot.

"Consensus is that inflation continues to ease along with retail sales. That would give scope for more easing but again I doubt we see anything until after the Greek election," said a Hong Kong-based trader at an American brokerage.

Hong Kong investors were turning their focus to Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is due to testify on the U.S. economy before a congressional committee later on Thursday, ahead of a Fed policy meeting later this month.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

Chinese inflation is expected to have cooled further in May and factory output growth is set to come in not far from three-year lows, Reuters polls show, as calls grow for China to take more action to fight its worst economic slowdown in three years.

Analysts forecast annual consumer price inflation to have retreated to 3.2 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April, comfortably within the government's 2012 target of 4 percent.

"The current economic slowdown reflects both a short-term weakness in aggregate demand and a lower potential growth rate," said analysts at China International Capital Corp in a note clients, adding that policy easing as well as deeper reforms will be required in China.

Petrochina shares in Shanghai fell 0.4 percent and were the biggest drag on the benchmark followed by China Life, down 1.8 percent, and top coal producer China Shenhua, down 0.8 percent.

Shenhua which continued their fall dropping another 1.8 percent to a near three-year year low and were the most actively traded of benchmark constituents in Hong Kong.

Investors took refuge in Hong Kong bluechips that are recovering from multi-month lows and technically oversold levels.

Wharf Holdings, which owns commercial property throughout Hong Kong, extended its strong run, rising another 4.9 percent that brought its weekly gain to 6.3 percent.

Brokerages including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch have taken a positive view of the company's recent agreement with the Hong Kong government to renew a land lease, calling it a development that removes a "major overhang."

Hutchison Whampoa rose 2 percent, extending its bounce from Tuesday's 8-month low. On Tuesday the stock's 14-day relative strength index had dipped to around 18. An RSI below 30 generally indicates that a stock is technically oversold. (Editing by)