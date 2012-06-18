(Updates to midday)
By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, June 18 Hong Kong and China shares
rose on Monday, led by riskier assets after pro-bailout parties
won a slim majority in Greece's election, a result seen as
crucial to European leaders' efforts to hold the euro together.
Strength in shares of companies with a sizeable European
presence such as HSBC Holdings and Hutchison Whampoa,
helped the benchmark Hang Seng Index rise 1.6
percent at midday to its highest since May 15.
In the mainland, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index
rose 0.9 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7 percent. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 1.5 percent.
"There is a mixture of both fresh buying and short covering
in Hong Kong. Turnover has picked up slightly today, investors
have been pricing in a lot of negativity," said Hong Hao, Bank
of Communications International Securities' Hong Kong-based
chief equity strategist.
"Europe remains the biggest risk, but there are signs that
the economic and earnings cycle for China is starting to turn
for the better, so I wouldn't recommend that people get too
bearish right now," Hong added.
Part of Hong's assessment was derived from data on Monday
that suggested average home prices in China's 70 major cities
fell 1.5 percent in May from a year earlier, which he said would
give Beijing greater policy leeway.
Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong jumped, while some of
those listed in mainland markets managed to reverse early
losses. China Overseas Land & Investment rose 2.9
percent in strong volume to its highest since April 7, 2010.
The Shanghai property sub-index was up 0.1 percent,
while Poly Real Estate gained 0.5 percent and
Shenzhen-listed China Vanke edged up 0.8 percent.
HKEX SLUMPS
Exchange operator Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEx)
fell 3.4 percent in midday volume that has exceeded
its 30-day average as investors punished its decision to pay
$2.2 billion for the London Metal Exchange (LME).
The deal to buy the LME comes as HKEx sees its mainstay
business of cash equities trading go through a particularly
rough patch.
Average turnover on the exchange is threatening to dip below
levels last seen in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy in 2008 while it is also set to lose its crown as the
world's top IPO destination.
In 2011, fees from trading and listing accounted for 50
percent of the HKEx's revenue.
Enthusiasm over the HKEx's unique position to benefit from
offshore-yuan-related business, such as RMB-denominated shares,
has also waned.
The stock is down nearly 50 percent from its November 2010
highs, pushing the exchange off of its perch as the world's most
valuable exchange operator.
Diversifying into commodities trading, a goal long-held by
the company's top management, pits the HKEx against more
established rivals such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
and ICE that have a much longer track record of managing
commodities derivatives businesses, analysts said.
"In our view, this deal is purely to avoid marginalization
of HKEx by adding a commodity business," said Harsh Wardhan
Modi, an analyst at JPMorgan, in a note to clients. "As a
result, it is very costly."
Food safety concerns continued to plague Inner Mongolia Yili
Industrial Group, one of China's top two milk
producers. Yili followed Friday's 10 percent plunge with a 3.2
percent decline on Monday.
Yili is now down almost 6 percent this month and hit its
lowest since Feb. 6 after recalling baby formula tainted with
"unusual" levels of mercury.
Its biggest sector rival, China Mengniu jumped 7.6
percent in Hong Kong after Nordic diary group Arla announced it
has become an indirect shareholder, in a move that could help
Mengniu improve its product quality and supply chain management.
