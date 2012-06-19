(Updates to midday)

By Clement Tan

June 19 Hong Kong shares slipped on Tuesday, pulling away from a one-month closing high the previous day as euro zone fears returned after Italian and Spanish bond yields spiked, with investors staying away from taking risky bets.

Bourse turnover was lackluster ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting starting on Tuesday, with attention focused on whether the U.S. central bank will unveil any more stimulus measures to support flagging growth.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.3 percent at midday, while the China Enterprises Index of the top mainland listings in Hong Kong lost 0.4 percent.

In mainland Chinese markets, the large cap-focused CSI300 Index fell 0.6 percent to slip back below its 100-day moving average. It closed above the key technical level on Monday for the first time since June 1, following two straight daily gains.

"Funds have been staying away from stocks for a while now, and there's no reason why they would return now," said Edward Huang, Haitong International Securities' Hong Kong-based equity strategist.

"Better entry points could emerge in July and August if China macro indicators begin to perk up, which will suggest the selective easing efforts in the last few weeks are taking hold," Huang added.

On Tuesday, the riskier sectors that saw relatively robust gains on Monday were among the heavier losers. HSBC Holdings Plc , Europe's largest bank, lost 0.7 percent and was the top drag on the Hang Seng benchmark.

Chinese developers were broadly weaker. China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd slid 2.8 percent after rising to a more than two-year high on Monday.

Gains of more than 36 percent this year. after two straight annual losses, have brought China Overseas Land back to levels last seen in April 2010, but that HK$18.48 price level is stiff technical resistance that has not been surpassed since August 2009.

Tsingtao Brewery slumped 7.5 percent in almost 32 times its 30-day average volume. It closed at midday off the day's lows, which were the lowest levels since May 23.

Tuesday's weakness came after its third-biggest shareholder sold a HK$1.5 billion ($193.3 million) stake in the Chinese brewer at a discount, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed.

Bucking broader market weakness, Guangzhou Pharmaceutical jumped 7.2 percent in Hong Kong after Chinese media reported the company announced details of its plans to merge with Shenzhen-listed Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)