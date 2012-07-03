(updates to midday)
* HSI up 1.6 pct after a 3-day weekend
* CSI300 up 0.8 pct, Shanghai Comp up 0.6 pct
* Cyclicals, large-caps lead gains up in Hong Kong
* JP Morgan sees mild recovery in some retail sectors
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 3 China shares gained for a
third day while the benchmark in Hong Kong, which reopened on
Tuesday after a holiday, was Asia's top performer, spurred by
hopes of more monetary easing by Europe's central bank to revive
economic growth.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.6 percent to finish the
morning session at 19,744, the highest level since its May 15
close. The benchmark managed to rise above its 200-day moving
average, currently at 19,554.8, which had proved a stiff
resistance last month.
On the mainland, the CSI300 rose 0.8 percent while
the Shanghai Composite was up 0.6 percent helped by
financials and consumption-related sectors.
"I think we're still seeing some post-EU summit fervour in
Hong Kong as well as expectations that the ECB is going to
follow through on Thursday by cutting interest rates," said Tom
Kaan, a director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
"China is still a bit of a mixed bag but as long as central
banks are veering towards money-printing, there's going to be
support for the market," said Kaan.
A contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity, the first in
three years, underscored the grim outlook for the global economy
but also raised hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will step in
with asset purchases to support the economy.
Those expectations were seen helping risky assets with
large-caps and beaten down commodity sectors such as coal and
steel posting healthy gains.
HSBC Holdings and China Mobile, which
both rose more than 1 percent, were the top boosts for the Hong
Kong benchmark.
Petrochina was up 0.8 percent in Shanghai while
beleaguered shipping stock China Cosco rose 5.9
percent to be the Shanghai index's top performer on the day.
Coal stocks, which have been hit by weaker demand and
worries about oversupply, staged a sharp recovery with the
largest players China Shenhua and China Coal
both rising more than 4 percent. Yanzhou Coal gained
5.2 percent bouncing off last Friday's 2-1/2 year intraday low.
Auto stocks in Hong Kong were stark underperformers,
however, as offshore investors reacted to reports on Monday in
local Chinese media that Guangzhou became China's fourth city to
cap on annual car sales to help ease a worsening traffic
gridlock.
Brilliance Automotive dropped 3.6 percent while
Dongfeng Group fell 6.6 percent. GAC Group
fell 5.4 percent. BYD fell 1.9 percent while its
Shenzhen listing fell a further 2.8 percent.
Other China consumption-related sectors were stronger,
however, after brokerage JPMorgan said the valuations for
consumer discretionary sector were already reflecting a weak
operating environment and any second-half improvement would
likely support shares prices.
Excluding sportswear makers, the Chinese consumer
discretionary sector trades at a "compelling" 12 times
forward-earnings multiple, according to JPMorgan, which prefers
the sector over consumer staples.
Golden Eagle and Lifestyle International
, both of which were upgraded to "overweight" at the
broker, rose 3.8 percent and 4.6 percent respectively.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)