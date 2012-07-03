* HSI rise 1.5 pct after a 3-day weekend
By Vikram Subhedar
HONG KONG, July 3 China shares rose for a third
day while the benchmark in Hong Kong, which reopened on Tuesday
after a holiday, was Asia's top performer, spurred by hopes of
more monetary easing by the European Central Bank to revive
economic growth.
The Hang Seng index rose 1.5 percent to finish at
19,735.5, its highest close since May 15. The benchmark managed
to close above its 200-day moving average, currently at
19,554.8, which proved stiff resistance last month.
On the mainland, the CSI300 and the Shanghai
Composite both rose 0.1 percent as persistent weakness
in industrials cut into gains from property and
consumption-related sectors.
In Hong Kong, many shares rose in hefty volumes in the first
hour of trading after the holiday weekend. This was partly
rooted in short-covering by investors who had carried forward
positions from Friday but covered as the market played catch up.
At midday, the HSI was up 1.6 percent, and in the afternoon,
there were few catalysts to trigger fresh buying.
"This week is likely to be choppy with ECB & BoE meeting and
the US Payrolls on Friday. We are again seeing 'bad news is good
news' as it increases the potential that central banks will
embark on new quantitative easing," a trader said.
Tom Kaan, a director at Louis Capital Markets in Hong Kong,
said that when the Hong Kong market resumed trading on Tuesday,
it benefited from "some post-EU summit fervour as well as
expectations that the ECB is going to follow through on Thursday
by cutting interest rates."
"China is still a bit of a mixed bag but as long as central
banks are veering towards money-printing, there's going to be
support for the market," said Kaan.
A contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity, the first in
three years, underscored the grim outlook for the global economy
but also raised hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve will step in
with asset purchases to support the economy.
Those expectations were seen helping risky assets with
large-caps and beaten down commodity sectors such as coal and
steel posting healthy gains.
HSBC Holdings and China Mobile, which
both rose more than 1 percent, were the top boosts for the Hong
Kong benchmark. AIA rose 3.2 percent following the
company's sale of a part of its stake in Thailand's largest
convenience store chain.
Coal stocks, which have been hit by weaker demand and
worries about oversupply, staged a sharp recovery with the
largest players China Shenhua and China Coal
both rising more than 4 percent. Yanzhou Coal gained
5.8 percent bouncing off last Friday's 2-1/2 year intraday low.
CHINA AUTOS, INDUSTRIALS WEAK
China's industrial sector remained weak on mainland bourses
after a private survey of manufacturers showed factory activity
shrinking at its fastest pace in seven months as exports orders
tumbled to depths last seen in March 2009.
Heavy equipment maker Zoomlion fell 3.2 percent
while rival Sany Heavy fell 3.3 percent. Dongfang
Electric dropped 3.6 percent.
Auto stocks in Hong Kong were stark underperformers as
offshore investors reacted to reports on Monday in local Chinese
media that Guangzhou became China's fourth city to cap on
annual car sales to help ease a worsening traffic gridlock.
Brilliance Automotive dropped 1.9 percent while
Dongfeng Group fell 4.4 percent. GAC Group
fell 4 percent. BYD fell 1.1 percent while its
Shenzhen listing fell a further 2.2 percent.
Other China consumption-related sectors were stronger,
however, after brokerage JPMorgan said the valuations for
consumer discretionary sector were already reflecting a weak
operating environment and any second-half improvement would
likely support shares prices.
Other China consumption-related sectors were stronger,
however, after brokerage JPMorgan said the valuations for
companies making non-essential consumer goods were already
reflecting a weak operating environment and any second-half
improvement would likely support shares prices.
Excluding sportswear makers, the Chinese consumer
discretionary sector trades at a "compelling" 12 times
forward-earnings multiple, according to JPMorgan, which prefers
the sector over consumer staples.
Golden Eagle and Lifestyle International
, both of which were upgraded to "overweight" at the
broker, rose 5.3 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.
