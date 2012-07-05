(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 0.3 percent, loses early gains as Chinese shares weak

* Shanghai Comp down 1.2 percent, CSI300 down 1.4 percent

* Li Ning shares bounce 5.5 percent on CEO change, short-cover

* Turnover in HK slumps ahead of ECB policy meeting

By Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, July 5 Hong Kong shares fell in muted trade on Thursday, slipping further from a seven-week high by weakness in China's domestic benchmarks over worry about the outlook for economic growth.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.3 percent by the midday trading break while an index Hong Kong-listed Chinese firms fell 0.6 percent. The index is down 0.4 percent from Tuesday's seven-week closing high.

On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite and the CSI300 fell more than a percent lower commodity prices hit shares in the energy and materials sectors.

"Most investors had hoped the domestic economy would bottom out in June but data, such as PMI, suggest that may not be the case," said Chen Yi, analyst at Xiangcai Securities in Shanghai, referring to the purchasing managers' index.

"There are worries over next week's economic data."

China is set to announce growth data for the second quarter next week, with analysts expecting the numbers to reveal the economy to have cooled for a sixth successive quarter.

Turnover in Hong Kong in the morning session was almost a quarter below Wednesday's levels as investors awaited central bank policy decisions from Europe later in the day and U.S. payrolls data on Friday.

Investors were seen parking money in defensive heavyweights such as utilities and telecoms that were among the few stocks that saw gains on relatively healthy volumes.

CLP Holdings rose 0.8 percent while HK & China Gas was up 0.7 percent while China Unicom, whose shares have lagged those of larger rival China Mobile this year, was up a percent.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to cut its main interest rate to a record low and may also restart its purchase of euro zone bonds to push down borrowing costs and inject more funds into the financial system.

Caution ahead of the ECB meet weighed on appetite for risky assets while profit-taking hit recent outperformers such as coal, oil and shipping stocks.

China Shenhua, the country's top coal producer, and smaller rival China Coal fell 0.7 percent after their strong recent gains. Those shares were up 7 percent and 9.6 percent respectively over the past two sessions.

Shenhua's Shanghai listing fell 1.7 percent and was second-biggest drag on the benchmarks behind the 0.4 percent fall in Petrochina shares.

Port operator China Merchants Holdings fell 2.3 percent.

LI NING JUMPS

Bucking the broadly weaker trend across the market, Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning rose 5.5 percent on 1.2 times its daily average 30-day volumes following a senior management change.

The company, which has struggled with weak sales and high marketing costs, saw shares hit a near 7-year low last month and over June significantly lagged the broader market.

Short-sellers piled into the stock with nearly 60 percent of the shares available to be lent out on loan according to Markit Securities Finance.

Traders said some bearish bets were covered this week helping the stock rise 14 percent since last Friday's close.

Analysts remain bearish on the outlook for Li Ning with 13 analysts slashing their 2012 earnings expectations for the company by an average 39.7 percent over the past month, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

Chinese sportswear brands have lost out to international competition from Nike and Adidas that gave gained market share in China.

Shares of PC maker Lenovo also recovered and were up 1.4 percent by midday following reports in Japanese media that it was planning to developing tablet computers with Japan's NEC Corp. (Additional reporting by Yixin Chen in Shanghai; Editng by Robert Birsel)