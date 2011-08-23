(Updates to midday)

* Hang Seng Index up 0.6 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.6 pct

* HSBC China flash PMI helps HSI pare losses, respite seen limited

* Defensives remain popular in HK despite high valuations

* Shanghai recovers from lowest close in 13 months

By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares pared early losses to edge higher on Tuesday, after a higher-than-expected China August flash purchasing managers index (PMI) boosted most mainland-related counters, but extended weakness in Chinese banks limited gains.

HSBC's China flash PMI edged up to 49.8 in August from July's final reading of 49.3 , a mild boost to a market desperate for positive cues after being battered by a barrage of global growth fears for the last three weeks.

"We are still very news-driven. Sure it lifted the market, alleviating concerns of a hard landing in the mainland, but it's likely to be short term," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of equity sales at Tanrich Securities.

The Hang Seng Index was up 0.56 percent at 19,596.3 by the midday trading break, lifted by Chinese companies listed in the territory. The China Enterprises Index outperforming, gaining 1.23 percent.

Mainland insurance and oil heavyweights were the top boosts to the Hang Seng Index. China Life Insurance Co Ltd gained almost 3 percent. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , CNOOC Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd completed the top four.

But strong gains in defensive names despite relatively high valuations pointed to the extent of lingering caution. Power Assets Holdings Ltd was up 3.2 percent despite trading at 14 times forward 12-month earnings, 21 percent above its historical median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

This compares with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , which is trading at 5.8 times forward 12-month earnings, the lowest-ever valuation for its H-shares in Hong Kong after losing more than 19 percent this quarter to date.

On Tuesday, investors were largely unmoved by a reassurance by CCB on Monday on its relationship with cornerstone investor Bank of America , whose stake expires next week. It closed up 0.2 percent after struggling in morning trade.

Analysts and traders expect a sale by Bank of America to boost CCB, but said many remain wary of the asset quality of the world's second-largest bank by market value that could severely deteriorate should the Chinese economy slow.

BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese auto maker backed by U.S. billionaire Warren Buffett, plunged 12.7 percent after the company reported an 89 percent drop in first-half net income and warned of a possible loss in the third quarter.

IT, PROPERTY LIFT SHANGHAI

The Shanghai Composite Index had gained 0.56 percent to 2,529.99 by midday, off Monday's lowest close in 13 months, while the CSI 300 Index closed up 0.69 percent, boosted by strength in property and information technology-related shares.

The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday that China could unveil its 12th five-year plan for the information technology industry in September and might invest about 500 billion yuan in the sector.

Information technology company Xiamen Xindeco jumped by the 10 percent daily limit. Fujian Newland Computer Co Ltd rose 5.5 percent.

A rebound in battered property issues also boosted the market. The property sub-index rose 1.6 percent after losing nearly 4 percent in the last three sessions after Beijing announced details of an extension of home purchase curbs aimed at controlling surging prices.

"The property sector has already priced in the tightening factors," said Cheng Yi, a senior analyst at Xiangcai Securities. "Big realtors have ways to manage the control policies." (Editing by Chris Lewis)