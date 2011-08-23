(Updates to midday)
* Hang Seng Index up 0.6 pct, Shanghai Composite up 0.6 pct
* HSBC China flash PMI helps HSI pare losses, respite seen
limited
* Defensives remain popular in HK despite high valuations
* Shanghai recovers from lowest close in 13 months
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares
pared early losses to edge higher on Tuesday, after a
higher-than-expected China August flash purchasing managers
index (PMI) boosted most mainland-related counters, but extended
weakness in Chinese banks limited gains.
HSBC's China flash PMI edged up to 49.8 in August from
July's final reading of 49.3 , a mild boost to a
market desperate for positive cues after being battered by a
barrage of global growth fears for the last three weeks.
"We are still very news-driven. Sure it lifted the market,
alleviating concerns of a hard landing in the mainland, but it's
likely to be short term," said Jackson Wong, vice-president of
equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
The Hang Seng Index was up 0.56 percent at 19,596.3
by the midday trading break, lifted by Chinese companies listed
in the territory. The China Enterprises Index
outperforming, gaining 1.23 percent.
Mainland insurance and oil heavyweights were the top boosts
to the Hang Seng Index. China Life Insurance Co Ltd
gained almost 3 percent. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) , CNOOC Ltd and PetroChina Co Ltd
completed the top four.
But strong gains in defensive names despite relatively high
valuations pointed to the extent of lingering caution. Power
Assets Holdings Ltd was up 3.2 percent despite trading
at 14 times forward 12-month earnings, 21 percent above its
historical median, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
This compares with China Construction Bank Corp (CCB)
, which is trading at 5.8 times forward 12-month
earnings, the lowest-ever valuation for its H-shares in Hong
Kong after losing more than 19 percent this quarter to date.
On Tuesday, investors were largely unmoved by a reassurance
by CCB on Monday on its relationship with cornerstone investor
Bank of America , whose stake expires next
week. It closed up 0.2 percent after struggling
in morning trade.
Analysts and traders expect a sale by Bank of America to
boost CCB, but said many remain wary of the asset quality of the
world's second-largest bank by market value that could severely
deteriorate should the Chinese economy slow.
BYD Co Ltd , a Chinese auto maker backed by U.S.
billionaire Warren Buffett, plunged 12.7 percent after the
company reported an 89 percent drop in first-half net income and
warned of a possible loss in the third quarter.
IT, PROPERTY LIFT SHANGHAI
The Shanghai Composite Index had gained 0.56 percent
to 2,529.99 by midday, off Monday's lowest close in 13 months,
while the CSI 300 Index closed up 0.69 percent,
boosted by strength in property and information
technology-related shares.
The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday that China
could unveil its 12th five-year plan for the information
technology industry in September and might invest about 500
billion yuan in the sector.
Information technology company Xiamen Xindeco
jumped by the 10 percent daily limit. Fujian Newland Computer Co
Ltd rose 5.5 percent.
A rebound in battered property issues also boosted the
market. The property sub-index rose 1.6 percent after
losing nearly 4 percent in the last three sessions after Beijing
announced details of an extension of home purchase curbs aimed
at controlling surging prices.
"The property sector has already priced in the tightening
factors," said Cheng Yi, a senior analyst at Xiangcai
Securities. "Big realtors have ways to manage the control
policies."
