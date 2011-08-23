(Updates to close)
* Hang Seng gain 2 pct, Shanghai Composite up 1.5 pct
* Oil giants lead gains on higher oil prices
* Defensives remain popular in HK despite high valuations
* Shanghai recovers from lowest close in 13 months
By Clement Tan and Yixin Chen
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Aug 23 Hong Kong shares
gained for a second session on Tuesday as oil stocks surged on
higher crude prices, but low volumes and investors selling into
the rally suggest jitters remain.
The markets also took comfort from HSBC's China flash PMI
reading, released midway through morning trade, which edged up
to 49.8 in August from July's final reading of 49.3
, after vague rumours earlier of a lower number,
traders said.
Strong gains in defensive plays despite relatively high
valuations hinted lingering caution in a fragile market bereft
of positive cues after being battered by global growth fears for
the last three weeks.
"I wouldn't chase this rally too aggressively," said Alex
Wong, director of asset management at Ample Finance Group.
"There is limited upside with the outlook still not looking too
good at this point."
The Hang Seng Index finished up 2 percent at 19,875.5
points with Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong outperforming
and helping the China Enterprises Index jump 3.3
percent.
Chinese oil giants, CNOOC Ltd , China Petroleum &
Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and PetroChina Co Ltd
, led the jump with strong volumes although broader
turnover declined for the first time in five sessions, finishing
about 6 percent below its 20-day average.
Power Assets Holdings Ltd gained 3.8 percent in
decent volume despite trading at 14 times forward 12-month
earnings, 21 percent above its historical median, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine.
Investors also hammered companies that reported weak
first-half earnings. Instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi
(Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp sank 8.5 percent after
it said it expected to see pressure from rising costs continue
for the year. .
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese automaker, BYD Co Ltd
plunged more than 14 percent to its lowest since April
2009 after the company warned it could post a third-quarter
loss, triggering a raft of analyst downgrades.
IT, PROPERTY LIFT MAINLAND SHARES
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.5 percent to
2,554.0 points, supported by strength in property and
information technology-related shares as low A-share turnover
that was more than 20 percent below its 20-day average.
The China Securities Journal said on Tuesday that China
could unveil its 12th five-year plan for the information
technology industry in September and might invest around 500
billion yuan in the sector.
Information technology firm, Xiamen Xindeco
jumped its 10 percent daily limit, while Fujian Newland Computer
rose 6.6 percent.
Battered property names rebounded, with the Shanghai
property sub-index rising 2.6 percent. The index lost
nearly 4 percent in the last three sessions after Beijing
announced details of an extension of home purchase curbs aimed
at controlling surging prices.
"The property sector has already priced in those tightening
factors," said Cheng Yi, a senior analyst at Xiangcai Securities
in Shanghai. "Big realtors have their ways to manage the control
policies."
Analysts said investor confidence improved on Tuesday after
China kept the yield of its one-year bills unchanged at auction,
relieving market jitters over an imminent official interest rate
increase.
"The valuations in the market are still very low, so in
times of big declines, long-term value investors will emerge,"
Cheng said.
(Editing by Ramya Venugopal)